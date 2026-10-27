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Nepal Supreme Court orders dedicated data protection law for national ID

Court also overturns requirement making national ID the sole means of accessing banking services
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
Nepal Supreme Court orders dedicated data protection law for national ID
 

The Supreme Court of Nepal has directed the government to draft a dedicated law governing the privacy and security of personal and biometric data collected through the country’s National Identity Card (NID) program. Nepal’s highest court cited concerns that existing safeguards are insufficient.

In a ruling issued on 9 October, the court said constitutional protections for privacy require a comprehensive legal framework approved by Parliament, rather than relying on administrative standards and committees.

The court also struck down a Nepal Rastra Bank directive that had made the National Identity Card the sole basis for opening or renewing bank accounts. The ruling states that citizens should not be denied access to banking services because they do not possess a National Identity Card.

The judges argued that biometric data such as fingerprints and retinal scans are highly sensitive and that any compromise could have lasting consequences for both individuals and national security, according to Setopati.

The court also warned against allowing private banks broad access to biometric records, calling instead for verification systems that return only a yes-or-no response.

The case was brought by advocate Sarita Adhikari, who challenged requirements allowing banks to verify customers through NID-linked biometric records. She argued that the absence of a clear legal framework governing access to, use of and retention of biometric data violated constitutional privacy rights.

The government argued that a Data Security Committee and standards developed under the National Identity Card and Registration Act already provided safeguards, but the court found them inadequate.

The court  called for a standalone Data Protection Act that would clearly define data collection purposes, usage limits, citizens’ rights, oversight mechanisms, penalties and remedies for violations.

The ruling raises questions about expanding mandatory national ID use without stronger safeguards for personal and biometric data, particularly when private organizations are involved in verification.

The country has recently required citizens aged 16 and older to use their national ID to enrol in, renew and access services under the country’s health insurance program from December 16.

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