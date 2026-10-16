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Nepal to require national ID for health insurance services from December

New rules will tie health insurance enrolment, renewals and service access to national ID for citizens aged 16 and older
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Healthcare Biometrics
Nepal to require national ID for health insurance services from December
 

Nepal will require citizens aged 16 and older to use their national ID to enroll in, renew and access services under the country’s health insurance program beginning December 16, 2026.

The Health Insurance Board says the requirement is intended to verify beneficiaries’ identities, prevent duplicate enrolments and improve claims administration. Insured families will also be required to update their information through the board’s electronic portal.

Officials said the measure is intended to verify the identity of insured individuals, prevent duplicate enrollments, update Know Your Customer (KYC) records and improve the management of insurance claims.

The board further decided to establish a strategic purchasing study task force to review the health insurance program’s service purchasing and payment system. The task force has been given 60 days to submit its report, with the aim of making the system “more scientific” and cost-effective, reports Nepal News.

The board has also approved the recognition of digital health records and claim details received through the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system in accordance with prescribed standards. As part of the initial phase of implementation, 2,189 customized ICD-11 codes will be incorporated into the Integrated Management Information System (IMIS).

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