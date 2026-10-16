Nepali Congress announces digital and paperless transformation

The ruling party in Nepal, the Nepali Congress, has announced plans to transform itself into a fully digital and paperless political organization as part of efforts to modernize its operations and address financial challenges.

The initiative was outlined in a financial report presented by Treasurer Umesh Shrestha during the party’s 15th General Convention in Kathmandu. The report introduced the concept of a technology-focused “Digital Congress” aimed at strengthening organizational efficiency and improving financial management.

According to the report, the party has created a digital database of approximately 800,000 active members and has begun the process of digitizing its operations, as reported by local media.

The party also plans to utilize social media platforms and artificial intelligence tools to distribute information simultaneously to up to one million party workers. Digital media, online publications, and digital content production have been identified as key priorities.

To address financial constraints, the party said it would reduce reliance on traditional fundraising methods and instead use technology-based systems. Membership fees and levies will be collected through QR-based and online payment systems, while crowdfunding initiatives will be used to support capital expenditures and strengthen the party’s finances.

As part of the digital campaign, the Nepali Congress will issue “Congress ID” cards to party leaders and workers. The party said cardholders are expected to receive special discounts and concessions at selected educational institutions, hospitals, departmental stores and recreational facilities.

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digital government | digital ID | identity management | Nepal | QR code