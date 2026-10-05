New Zealand still working to fill government wallet with digital credentials

How useful is a digital identity wallet with almost nothing in it? New Zealand currently faces this question, as ongoing delays to delivery of digital credentials leave the Gov.nz wallet built by Auckland-based provider Mattr with limited use cases.

A report from BusinessDesk says documents obtained under the Official Information Act reveal “a broad pipeline of credentials” planned, even as established timelines raise doubts about feasibility.

Earlier this month, Westpac became the first New Zealand bank accredited to issue digital credentials under the government’s Digital Identity Services Trust Framework, with support from Mattr. A business bank account credential for Westpac One Business accounts is expected to follow this month – far enough behind schedule for the Government Digital Delivery Agency (GDDA) to call it “disappointing.”

No digital license delays without launch dates, says NZ Transport Agency

On its website, the New Zealand government says that, “from October 2026 onwards, we expect to gradually add a wide range of credentials to the wallet as they’re developed.”

Nonetheless, critical identity documents, including the New Zealand digital driver licence, are still missing from the digital identity picture. Timelines on delivery have shifted more than once, since the NZ Transport Agency launched its NZTA Waka Kotahi app in 2024. Documents show a launch penciled in for March to May 2026 – with flags about NZTA’s ability to deliver a production-ready product in time.

At present, a NZTA webpage notes that the digital driver’s licence is expected to be available to the public in the second half of 2027.

The agency’s position is that there have been no delays, because a delivery date was never formally announced.

String of digital credentials promised in 2027

Despite New Zealand’s apparent struggle to meet production timelines for digital credentials, a host of plans continues to inch through the pipeline. The Inland Revenue Department is working on tax credentials; while it “appears to be advanced,” the GDDA says delivery in 2026 is unlikely. Plans for a digital Visa ID are on pause while Immigration New Zealand resets its programs, and a digital version of New Zealand’s SuperGold Card has hit a legislative wall. A digital firearms licence has made it to the stage of identifying enabling regulations, and no further.

In May, the government promised that its Digital Kiwi Access Card, with biometrics provided by NEC, would be available “within months,” giving adult cardholders a new option for biometric age assurance. Per the documents, efforts “remain ongoing.”

BusinessDesk quotes a spokesperson for the Public Service Commission (PSC), who says eight further credentials from five agencies are currently under development, with details withheld given they remain subject to an “active government decision-making process.”

New Zealand’s Trust Framework Authority, then, may be looking at a very busy first half of 2027. The GGDA is still aiming to issue 4 million credentials by Q2 2028. Yet for now, New Zealand’s government wallet remains lightly populated, with most of the major government credentials still to come.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | digital wallets | financial services | New Zealand