Next Biometrics to file for bankruptcy

Next Biometrics has run out of time to fund its pivot around its new Anywhere-in-Display fingerprint biometrics technology, announcing its intent to declare bankruptcy and halting trading on the Oslo Bors.

The company had planned to divest its existing fingerprint sensor business and extend its runway with operating capital from the proceeds. The current Board of Directors has been in place only since mid-June, however, and says it did not have enough time or resources to execute the plan.

The announcement details the company’s efforts to cut costs and sell its fingerprint sensor business, related intellectual property and inventory.

Cost-cutting efforts have trimmed Next’s annual operating cost run rate from 73 million Norwegian kroner (approximately US$7.6 million) on January 1 to NOK 41 million ($4.3 million).

Despite the reduction, Next plans to present a bankruptcy petition to Norwegian authorities on Monday, October 12.

Trading was halted on Friday with Next shares at 0.232 ($0.024). The company made its debut on the Norwegian stock exchange in 2014, and traded above NOK 100 at points through 2018. During that time, the company’s CEO told Biometric Update he was optimistic that the company would grow through a transition from supplying sensors for consumer electronics like Dell laptops to flexible sensors for biometric smart cards.

The company’s stock opened 2026 trading at NOK 18.95 ($1.98).

Next says its Anywhere-in-Display biometric technology is still on track to reach the prototype stage in December.

Article Topics

biometrics | financial results | fingerprint biometrics | Next Biometrics | stocks