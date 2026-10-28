Nigeria tests upgraded biometric voter system ahead of 2027 elections

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is stress-testing its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and preparing 57,000 additional devices ahead of the 2027 general elections, seeking to prevent a recurrence of the technical failures and controversies that undermined confidence in the 2023 vote.

A six-day nationwide testing exercise was scheduled for October 23–28, followed by a mock accreditation exercise in November. Presidential and National Assembly elections are set for January 16, 2027, with governorship and state legislative elections following on February 6.

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan says the upgraded BVAS devices are expected to perform more reliably than those used in previous elections.

Introduced in 2021 to replace the earlier smart card reader system, BVAS was first piloted in Delta State before being deployed in several state elections. Its first nationwide use came during Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

According to INEC, BVAS uses fingerprint or facial verification to match voters against the electoral register. The devices also capture images of polling-unit result sheets for upload to the public IReV results portal.

Concerns about recurrent failures

During the pilot deployment and in the state governorship elections in 2021 and 2022, concerns about the failure of the devices were rife across many polling stations. The complaints were even louder during the national elections in 2023.

But the federal government’s appraisal of the BVAS deployment was largely positive, despite the barrage of criticisms that featured in reports during and after the vote.

The then Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said that the use of the technology was a game changer as it enabled Nigeria to hold one of the most credible elections in its history.

This did not sit well with some civil society organizations. One of them, Yiaga Africa, reported that the BVAS malfunctioned in about 11 percent of polling units during the 2023 presidential election, with nine percent fixed on-site and two percent replaced. Separately, during INEC’s pre-election mock accreditation, Yiaga found that voters were denied accreditation in about 20 percent of polling units because the BVAS could not verify their fingerprints or facial identity.

Another report from the EU observer mission indicated that the failures of the BVAS and IReV systems, combined with a lack of transparency, severely damaged public trust in the electoral process.

A Commonwealth Observer Group report reached a similar conclusion, stating that BVAS and IReV failures negatively affected the overall credibility and transparency of the polls.

The problem INEC intends to fix

INEC says it is aware of the issues and has been taking measures to ready itself for the challenge ahead.

According to Amupitan, the new BVAS devices acquired have come with “software hardening, battery optimization, and biometric calibration,” and they also have built-in batteries to address a known weak point in 2023, which was power issues, especially in far-flung and difficult-to-reach communities that do not have electricity connection.

On another note, the INEC chair said the body decided to strengthen its existing technology system rather than opting to introduce an untested one, given the limited time it has to get ready for the upcoming elections.

One other novelty, according to INEC, is an enhanced e-EC8A system which has been added to the BVAS, and which will be used in digitizing polling unit result sheets, authenticating them cryptographically before uploading them into the IReV portal.

This has however stirred controversy as 14 civil society organizations, in August, complained about the system, saying it raises concerns about who actually controls election results once they have been transmitted from the polling stations.

INEC, meanwhile, says it has also put in place an AI department, and is working to add an AI-powered anomaly detection system, which will facilitate identifying irregularities in the results transmission process.

Skepticism persists despite assurances

According to a survey conducted by Yiaga Africa and reported early this month by Punch, only about 49 percent of Nigerians trust BVAS and the IReV systems for voter accreditation and results transmission. The survey showed about 84 percent of Nigerians intend to vote in the upcoming election, but about 61 percent of them say they fear violence, which could arise in the event of technical glitches suffered by BVAS users.

Yiaga Africa has urged INEC to commit publicly to real-time uploads of results to the IReV portal, among other concrete reforms.

The problem is not Nigeria’s alone. Researchers across the continent have taken note of similar gaps between what biometric systems promise and what they deliver.

Dr Henry Mekole, African elections expert and researcher, who has studied Cameroon’s biometric registration system and other African election related issues, told Biometric Update Nigeria must learn from the mistakes of the 2023 elections and take the necessary corrective steps.

“The system used by BVAS in 2023 was not only obsolete; it was equally bound to crash. It could not identify and authenticate voters properly; it could not work effectively because of heat and power failure; the network connection was poor, amongst others,” Mekole recalled.

“For Nigeria to fix the problem and get the [2027] presidential election right, they need to fix the BVAS system. What should they do? INEC should get the system to be able to properly verify and authenticate voters at polling stations, enhance the network, use solar systems and generators as backups in rural areas, and make it possible to upload the results on time,” he suggested.

This concern also resonates with Ghana which is cited among the examples of African countries with maturing use of biometrics in elections. It also suffered biometric verification failures in 2012, partly due to a lack of real-time connectivity and poor staff training. However, things got exceedingly better during the 2024 presidential elections for which 18 million citizens registered to vote.

“In Ghana, the biometric process is not only complete; the government equally has the political will to make the system successful. Biometrics in Ghana is used for registration, verification and authentication using high-level technology. For example, the voter’s card, which is issued immediately after registration, has a barcode for verification,” Mekole opined.

Maturity comes with time

The Ghana and Nigeria experiences show that maturity in the deployment of biometric systems for election does not come overnight. It requires an assemblage of factors and constant efforts to improve existing systems. Ghana, for example, took three election cycles to be able to normalize its biometric verification system.

In Nigeria, the country will be deploying biometric verification only for the second time in a national election. The one important thing many believe will also strengthen the use of the biometric voter verification system in Nigeria is the legal framework. For the first time, the country’s electoral law expressly mentions BVAS as a method of voter accreditation. This is in Section 47(2) of the Electoral Act 2026.

For a country like Cameroon which has also had a biometric enrollment system since 2012, Mekole says the system still has several issues that need to be improved upon, and has not done much to improve election credibility in the Central African nation. The country held a highly disputed presidential election in October last year.

“Cameroon opted to use the biometric system to manage its elections in 2013. Between 2013 and 2025, the country was able to acquire more modern kits, improve its capacity to use the kits, and above all, send teams to backward areas to register voters. However, the use of the biometric system has not achieved much in making the country’s elections transparent, fair and credible, for several reasons,” Mekole mentioned. He attributes this, among other reasons, to the delayed issuance of voter cards, the non-use of biometrics for voter identification, and the lack of a central server or network that receives results from different polling stations.

Biometrics beyond voter enrollment

Biometrics is not the silver bullet, according to Mekole. But he holds that for the use of the technology to make more sense in African elections, there is need to deploy systems that work beyond just voter enrollment and database deduplication.

“Out of 54 African countries, 40 use biometrics for different projects and initiatives. Thirty-five countries use biometrics for election purposes. Most of the election management bodies (EMBs) in Africa use biometric systems more to register voters and to clean up the database. This doesn’t help much to make elections transparent, fair and credible,” Mekole states.

“If we truly want to go biometric, then we must use it to register, clean up the database, use it to identify, verify and authenticate voters at different polling stations on voting day, and above all, build a central server or network that can receive and tally results,” he suggested.

This of course, he adds, must be backed by strong political will to do things right. “The system cannot on its own expunge underage and other illegal voters. It cannot stop vote buying. It cannot stop the corruption of monitors or other election officials. In Cameroon, for example, it takes 15 days to proclaim the final results for a presidential election. During this period, many funny things would have happened to the results.”

“For an election to be fair, transparent and credible, and for all the contestants to accept the results, there must be the political will. This is what we don’t see in many African countries. Biometrics can only do as much.”

Trust, data protection

In all of this, Mekole emphasises the importance of trust and data protection safeguards, which to him, are important in building credibility. He believes deploying the technology alone is not enough.

“The biometric system has helped to enhance the integrity of elections in several African countries, but at the same time, it has brought about a lot of risks, breaches of data and privacy. This is so because citizens give out a lot of private and sensitive data during registration,” he said.

“To fix this problem, countries must enact strong legal systems that can adequately protect citizens. The laws must protect the biometric data given out by voters. Data should not be handed to third parties, and the public must at all times know what is being done to the data that they provide to election management bodies.”

Article Topics

Africa | Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) | biometrics | Nigeria | voter accreditation | voter registration