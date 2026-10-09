Nigeria’s ABIS cleans electoral roll as PVC collection begins

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Nigeria, Joash Amupitan, has announced that nationwide collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) will begin on Friday, October 9. The move comes on the heels of the cleanup of the national electoral register using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

While delivering a keynote address in Abuja recently, Amupitan explained that the election management body was well advanced in preparations ahead of general elections early next year, The Guardian reports. He disclosed that they had completed eight of the 14 election milestones on its timetable.

Following the ABIS cleanup, Amupitan said the national register now has 103,428,715 registered voters for the presidential, National Assembly, governorship and state House of Assembly elections scheduled for January and February next year. He added that after three phases of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) drive, which started in August last year, 10,772,421 new registrations were recorded.

The official explained that following the phased voter registration, claims and objections, and the database cleanup, registered Nigerians could now begin collecting their PVCs. He called on citizens to take the exercise seriously, as the PVC is a voter accreditation requirement on the day of voting.

BVAS faces nationwide stress test

Amupitan also mentioned during his press conference that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices would undergo a six-day nationwide stress test later this month, while INEC is integrating AI-powered anomaly detection tools. He added that eEC8A system has also been enhanced to support the digital management of results, including uploads to the IReV results portal. According to the official, 57,000 new devices are expected, The Point writes.

Nigeria’s new Electoral Act, enacted this year, strengthens the integration of technology in the election process, including the use of BVAS for voter accreditation and electronic transmission of polling-unit results.

In the last general elections in 2023, there were reports of technology failures involving BVAS devices and the IReV results transmission platform. The systems came under heavy criticism, but INEC and the government later defended the technology, saying the technical problems did not affect the credibility of the presidential election.

Later in a post-election report, the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room, a coalition of civil society and human rights organizations, recommended that INEC consider abolishing the PVC in future elections because voter information no longer resides on the card. It proposed alternative forms of identification, including the national identity card, international passport or driver’s license, as a way of reducing election costs. PVC elimination was also mentioned in a set of proposed electoral reforms in 2024.

The Nigerian development comes as countries are increasingly integrating biometric systems into their electoral processes beyond voter registration. Ghana, for example, has used biometrics for voter registration, database deduplication and biometric verification on election day. The 2024 elections showed that the country’s use of biometrics in elections was maturing, with voters verified using both facial and fingerprint biometrics.

Article Topics

ABIS - Automated Biometric Identification System | Africa | Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) | biometrics | elections | Nigeria | voter registration