NIST finds forensic face specialists favor ears but overlook foreheads

Researchers at the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have found that forensic facial identification specialists rely on the ears when comparing faces to make accurate matches.

The study also found that foreheads produced similarly high accuracy despite being selected far less often. The findings suggest that specialists do not always prioritize the most useful facial features.

The researchers recruited 27 specialists with facial identification training or experience from U.S. federal agencies. Each participant completed 24 comparison trials to produce 648 decisions.

In each trial, participants viewed two photographs of different people and a third image matching one of them. They could reveal individual facial features to identify the matching person. The researchers examined nine regions: ears, eyes, eyebrows, nose, mouth, cheeks, chin, forehead, and neck.

Some participants chose which features to reveal, and others received them in a predetermined order based on how similar or different the features appeared between the two visible faces. A group of 34 non-specialists had rated these similarities to confirm the sequences.

Ears were the most frequently selected feature among specialists. When participants chose which feature to reveal, ears accounted for 74 percent of correct decisions made after viewing just one facial region.

In trials where only one facial feature was revealed, ears were associated with a 93 percent probability of a correct decision, compared with an estimated 94 percent for foreheads. However, the forehead result was based on fewer observations and had a wider confidence interval, making the difference less conclusive. Despite the result, specialists rarely selected foreheads voluntarily.

The researchers caution that the findings do not replace comprehensive forensic facial comparisons, which require examiners to assess all available features.

Earlier research has examined the relation between human expertise and face recognition systems. NIST found that combining examiners with recognition algorithms improved identification accuracy.

A separate 2025 study explored how visual information selected by superrecognizers could improve AI face matching. The latest findings could help refine training for forensic face specialists and inform future research into how human expertise can improve automated face recognition.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | ear recognition | face biometrics | forensics | NIST