NIST sets new accuracy threshold for entry into 1:N face recognition evaluation

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is introducing an explicit accuracy threshold for developers seeking to enter its Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) 1:N Identification program, making performance in 1:1 verification a prerequisite for new participants.

Starting November 30, 2026, developers seeking to enter the 1:N evaluation must submit at least one algorithm to the 1:1 track. That algorithm must achieve a false non-match rate (FNMR) of 2.5 percent or less at a false match rate (FMR) of one in a million on NIST’s Visa-Border dataset.

The 1:1 evaluation measures verification, or whether two facial images show the same person. The 1:N evaluation measures identification, in which a face is searched against a gallery of identities.

The link between the two is not entirely new. NIST’s original 1:N API document, published in 2019, required developers to participate in 1:1 and meet minimum accuracy requirements before submitting to 1:N, but did not specify the threshold in that requirement. The new announcement makes the prerequisite explicit and establishes a measurable performance standard.

Clearing the requirement does not mean an algorithm will perform strongly in identification. Verification and identification are different tasks, and NIST will continue to evaluate 1:N performance separately.

NIST describes the prerequisite as applying to new participants. Its announcement does not say existing 1:N participants must qualify retroactively.

Roughly three in ten algorithms do not meet the requirement

Analysis of NIST’s published 1:1 results shows that among algorithms with a reported Visa-Border result at an FMR of one in a million, roughly seven in ten meet the requirement, while three in ten do not.

Because developers need only one qualifying algorithm, the algorithm-level results do not translate directly into the share of developers that qualify. A developer with multiple submissions needs only one algorithm to meet the requirement.

The results illustrate how the new requirement distinguishes among algorithms, although its effect on the number of eligible developers remains unclear.

New datasets for 1:N

NIST is also adding multiple datasets to the 1:N evaluation. They will cover a wider range of cameras, more variation in image quality and longer-term aging.

Each of those factors affects face recognition performance. Aging becomes particularly relevant when years separate an enrolled image from the image being searched.

NIST has not yet published details on the size or composition of the new datasets.

The expanded evaluation should give developers and buyers a clearer picture of how identification algorithms perform under different operational conditions.

Speed requirement across both tracks

From November 30, algorithms submitted to either the 1:1 or 1:N evaluation must generate a facial template in under 2,000 milliseconds per image on a single core of an Intel Xeon Gold 6254 CPU running at 3.10 GHz.

NIST has posted the requirement on both evaluation pages and says final execution specifications will appear in updated API documentation.

NIST has long set time limits on template generation. Its 2019 1:N API specified a limit of about one second per image on an older processor, so the two figures are not directly comparable.

Unlike the accuracy prerequisite, which applies to new 1:N participants, the updated speed requirement applies to submissions in both evaluation tracks.

Submission pause and participation clock reset

NIST will stop accepting 1:N submissions on October 30 while it implements the changes and will reopen the evaluation on November 30, 2026.

NIST will also reset the participation clock for existing 1:N participants, allowing them to submit to the updated evaluation immediately rather than waiting for the usual four-calendar-month interval.

When results on the expanded evaluation appear, they will give buyers and developers a fresh comparison of algorithms across a wider range of cameras, image-quality conditions and longer gaps between images.

Methodology: The analysis draws on NIST’s published 1:1 and 1:N evaluation results, using a research dataset maintained by Demystify Biometrics covering more than 1,200 1:1 algorithms from more than 400 developers. The accuracy calculation includes algorithms with a reported Visa-Border result at an FMR of one in a million and excludes those without a reported result at that operating point. The dataset may not include every algorithm and developer NIST has evaluated, and the figures indicate scale rather than a precise count.

Article Topics

accuracy | biometric testing | biometrics | Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) | facial recognition | NIST