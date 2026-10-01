NSW to upgrade digital driver’s licenses to enable proof of age with selective disclosure

In what may end up being digital identity’s contribution to irony, age assurance for alcohol sales continues to look like a key driver of adoption for mobile driver’s licenses (mDL).

In Australia, the government of New South Wales (NSW) has announced a pilot of a digital driver’s licence upgrade ahead of a planned statewide rollout next year, allowing people to use digital ID to prove their age at pubs and clubs. The tech, with verification services provided by New Zealand-based Mattr, is already being tested with licensed clubs and venues.

Per the release, customers can use the upgraded licence in their Service NSW app to generate a secure QR code to enter a participating registered club. “Venues then scan the code for an instant proof of age confirmation – without the customer needing to hand over additional personal information.” Selective disclosure means only the information required is shared with the venue, applying the principle of data minimization.

The new license also adds new security features for identity fraud protection, and meets the latest international standards for mDL technology.

The first drivers to get access to the upgraded Digital Driver Licence are those in Western Sydney and Blue Mountains, where more than 19,000 residents have already signed up ahead of launch.

The NSW Government is investing $11.5 million in digital identity enhancements this year, and Minister for Roads Jenny Aitchison says it is committed to working at the speed of change, to ensure confidence in the system.

“This is the next step in modernising the driver licence, by making it easier to use while also securing people’s personal details,” Aitchison says. “We’re giving motorists a better way to prove their identity, with stronger protections and less need to hand over their personal information.

NAB launches IDV with verifiable credentials in Queensland

A release from NAB says it has become the first Australian bank to launch tamper-proof encrypted identity verification in branches, in a move to combat identity fraud. The tech, provided by Thales, allows customers to share information from their Queensland mobile drivers licence directly with NAB via automated, secure data exchange, using the ISO/IEC 18013-5 encryption standard for secure device-to-device transfer of information.

It will be live at selected branches in Queensland this month, ahead of a rollout in other states.

According to NAB executive for onboarding and identity management, Claire Righetti, “with just a few taps, customers can share tamper-proof, verifiable credentials directly from their mobile device, which is more secure and faster than manual data entry or using physical documents.”

NAB says it chose Queensland because it is “the first state to offer a stronger, internationally recognised encryption standard for its mobile driver’s licence, which meets NAB’s security and technical requirements.”

NAB Head of Identity Management Si Phan says “identity theft is often the first step criminals use to carry out scams and fraud, so adopting digital identity technology gives our customers an easier way to verify their identity and helps us protect them and the financial system from increasingly sophisticated threats.”

Per the release, the new encrypted verification tech builds on NAB’s recent adoption of selfie biometrics for identity verification in its onboarding processes.

As of January 2026, more than 1.2 million people in Queensland had adopted a digital driver’s license. The number prompted some to call the project a misfire, but the government says growth in adoption is steady, reporting around 1000 downloads a day.

Article Topics

Australia | digital ID | mDL (mobile driver's license) | mDL verification | NSW Digital ID | Queensland mDL