NZ ruling, opposition party support may not be enough for social media age checks

The New Zealand political parties that won the most seats in each of the last two elections are agreed that the country should introduce age assurance to prevent children under 16 years old from accessing social media. But no law has been passed, and the future prospects for age verification and facial age estimation in New Zealand remain clouded as the November 7 election approaches.

Labour announced a plan to advance legislation banning social media for people under 16 years of age immediately if elected to govern New Zealand after spending the last three years in opposition. The party plans to bring legislation through its first reading in parliament within 100 days of being elected, and then to layer on privacy protections in committee.

“Parents shouldn’t have to take on big tech by themselves,” says Labour Leader Chris Hipkins in an announcement covered by RNZ.

Labour’s plan also includes introducing a digital duty of care and banning nudification apps and websites.

With polls indicating a majority government is unlikely, New Zealanders are faced with the prospect that the majority will vote for parties explicitly supporting age minimums for social media, and all will get a coalition that does not.

Majority or status quo?

The governing National Party introduced a bill to force people under 16 off of social media in August, but its coalition partners ACT and New Zealand First declined to support it.

Labour MP Reuben Davidson panned National’s legislation as a public relations exercise during his remarks on Sunday.

New Zealand First called Labour’s plan “a naive solution to a genuine issue” and asks what the party did when in charge of the country’s government from 2020 to 2023. No alternative suggestion is offered in NZ First’s response. The party’s leader said in August that National’s proposal would “lead to a Soviet-era outcome.”

ACT argued in March that New Zealanders should not be “forced” by the government “to hand over personal identification to social media companies,” that age assurance requirements would threaten people’s privacy and push children onto unregulated social media platforms.

Green Party Leader Marama Davidson said her party agrees with Labour’s position on the harms of social media, but not on blocking young people from social media. Instead, the party supports regulation and “better accountability from social media platforms.”

Article Topics

age verification | facial age estimation (FAE) | legislation | New Zealand | social media