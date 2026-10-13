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OCR Studio, FinOn explore linking identity checks with payment authentication

Proposed integration combines on-device identity verification and card scanning with 3-D Secure payment authentication.
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
OCR Studio, FinOn explore linking identity checks with payment authentication
 

OCR Studio and FinOn are considering a combined workflow to connect customer onboarding with authentication for online card payments.

OCR Studio will provide locally processed identity document verification and payment card scanning, while FinOn contributes its 3-D Secure technology used by merchants and payment service providers.

The proposed workflow covers identity checks, card data entry, and payment authentication.

“Our partnership with OCR Studio brings complementary expertise in document verification and payment authentication to that challenge,” says Alexander Morsakov, chief commercial officer at FinOn.

The process starts with OCR ID-verify, extracting data from an identity document and examining it for signs of alteration. It compares information in the visual inspection zone with the machine-readable zone, barcodes, and NFC chip.

OCR BANK-scan performs a narrower function at checkout, where it reads the card number, expiry date, cardholder name, and other supported fields.

Both functions perform recognition in a browser, on the user’s device, or within the business’s infrastructure, which ensures privacy and data security.

Since the document or card image does not need to be sent to OCR Studio for processing, the model follows the recent zero-trust KYC framework. The framework calls for limiting transfers of identity documents, selfies, and extracted information.

But simply capturing card information does not establish that the person entering it owns the account or is authorized to make the payment.

FinOn’s 3DS Server allows a merchant, payment gateway, payment service provider, or acquirer to initiate a 3-D Secure request and send transaction information toward the card issuer.

FinOn’s Access Control Server operates on the issuing side, where it evaluates information about the transaction, payment method, and device against the issuer’s rules.

Keeping card recognition on the device reduces the number of external services that receive the underlying image, but it does not remove the payment application from the card data security framework.

The PCI Data Security Standard applies to entities and systems that store, process, or transmit payment card information, including the primary account number.

The 3DS Server has EMVCo approval for protocol versions 2.2.0 and 2.3.1. The approval is listed through May 28, 2027 and confirms conformance with the tested EMV 3-D Secure specifications.

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