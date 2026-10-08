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OCR Studio sets out four principles for zero-trust KYC

Framework calls for local processing, fewer data transfers and explainable risk decisions during identity verification
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
OCR Studio sets out four principles for zero-trust KYC
 

OCR Studio has set out a four-part framework for limiting the movement of sensitive customer data during identity verification in what it calls a “zero-trust KYC manifesto.”

The approach aims to reduce the number of vendors, servers, and administrators who can access identity documents, selfies, and biometric information.

“Much of today’s KYC industry still relies on blind trust that everyone involved in the onboarding process will work as expected without compromising the security of sensitive data,” says Vladimir Arlazarov, founder and chief executive officer of OCR Studio.

The “zero-trust KYC manifesto challenges this costly presumption of innocence and sets out how KYC architecture should be built when trust itself is treated as a risk and removed by default,” he says.

Arlazarov argued that breaches involving identity documents and other personal information strengthen the case for limiting what KYC systems transfer and retain.

Processing raw documents and biometric data locally, he says, can reduce the information available to an attacker who compromises an external provider.

The first principle states that document images, selfies, extracted personal information, and biometric features should remain on the device used for verification whenever local processing is possible.

The second says that a verification process started in a browser should be completed there rather than redirecting the user to another device or sending identity data to an external processing service.

The principles align with the company’s existing software for processing identity documents on smartphones, computers, and organizations’ own servers.

OCR Studio says its browser software can perform document capture, optical character recognition, authenticity checks, face matching, and liveness detection locally.

The third principle calls for risk scores, warnings and rejections to be traceable to the evidence that produced them. For instance, a regulated business could examine the document inconsistency, biometric result, or other signal behind a decision.

The fourth addresses capture conditions, calling on verification systems to assess image quality and account for glare, blur, damaged documents, unstable connectivity and lower-quality cameras.

Zero trust already has an established meaning in the cybersecurity realm.

NIST’s architecture assumes that users, devices, and systems should not receive access to enterprise resources based only on network location or ownership.

OCR Studio uses the terminology for reducing identity data transfers, external processing, and reliance on fraud decisions.

The zero-trust KYC manifesto formalizes a privacy-focused model for identity verification.

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