OCR Studio’s offline ID scanning passes independent security assessment

OCR Studio has received an independent security certificate from cybersecurity auditor SC2labs for its identity document scanning software.

The evaluation covered the company’s Android and iOS SDKs, along with its WebAssembly-based browser scanning technology.

The assessment combined automated and manual security testing to examine whether document recognition required network connectivity or transmitted sensitive information to external systems.

The auditors observed no transmission of document images or personal data and reported no findings affecting confidentiality, integrity, availability, or authentication.

SC2labs conducted the assessment using security testing frameworks, including the OWASP Application Security Verification Standard (ASVS), OWASP Mobile Application Security Verification Standard (MASVS), and Open Source Security Testing Methodology Manual (OSSTMM).

Local OCR processing of identity documents reduces the need to transfer sensitive information to third-party processing systems. However, local scanning covers only one part of the identity verification process.

Banks, fintech companies, and other organizations using the software can still transmit or store extracted information for Know Your Customer (KYC) checks and fraud screening.

The assessment builds on OCR Studio’s efforts to keep sensitive identity data on users’ devices.

OCR Studio introduced a four-part zero-trust KYC framework advocating local processing of identity documents, selfies, and biometric data wherever possible.

The company has also developed browser-based scanning technology using WebAssembly, which allows document recognition software to run within web applications.

“As concerns about personal data breaches grow, businesses are increasingly looking for fully local alternatives to cloud-based ID scanning,” says Konstantin Bulatov, chief technology officer of OCR Studio.

Bulatov says independent validation of local processing is relevant to banks, fintech companies, government agencies, and telecom providers seeking control over sensitive identity data.

Article Topics

cybersecurity | data protection | document verification | OCR Studio | SC2labs