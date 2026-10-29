Ofcom identifies 4 age assurance methods as highly-effective for 16 year-olds

A rapid assessment from UK communications regulator Ofcom says social media firms have four reasonable age assurance options for determining whether a user is 16 years of age or older.

Selfie biometric comparisons to a government-issued ID document count. So do bank account-based checks, reusable digital ID services and facial age estimation. Other methods may be highly effective, Ofcom says, but not for people under 18.

The 34-page “rapid assessment of highly effective age assurance at 16” was delivered by Ofcom in response to a request from the Secretary of State for information to help inform the consideration of the government’s proposed social media ban for under-16s by parliament.

Ofcom has also targeted content promoting body stigmatization and depression for restrictions under the Online Safety Act.

The regulator acknowledges that there is less choice for proof of age at 16 than at 18 years old, and that people under 18 are more likely to need a photo ID. They may need an ID document to complete age verification, or as a fallback from an alternative method. Ofcom identifies an accessibility issue here, because while 94 percent of people 16 and over have a passport or a driver’s license, that leaves around 150,000 people aged 16 and 17 in the UK without one.

“With a high performing facial age estimation, using an appropriate threshold of for example 17 or 17.5 years, almost all UK adults will easily pass the age check in approximately one second,” Yoti Chief Policy and Regulatory Officer Julie Dawson says in a statement emailed to Biometric Update.

Dawson notes that the Yoti ID app has been downloaded by hundreds of thousands of people in the UK between 16 and 19 years old, and can therefore share proof of age eligibility with no personal information.

Because they rely on accumulating user data from an active account over time, age inference methods are not considered suitable to provide sufficient evidence of the user’s age. They can, however, be used as part of an overall system to help detect users who bypass highly effective age checks.

Credit card verification, mobile network operator checks and email estimation are all considered highly effective age assurance to make sure users are over 18, but not 16. People in the UK have to be 18 to have a credit card, and both MNO and email checks are based on people requesting access to signals sent from services “that are generally only accessed by adults,” the report says.

The assessment addresses parental consent, noting that even if the relationship between a parent and their child can be verified, evidence suggests too many parents would help their children circumvent the restriction.

Ofcom briefly addresses circumvention and displacement, and says the regulator will work with the ICO to publish research on circumvention a year after the ban takes effect.

The regulator also notes the early evidence on Australia’s Social Media Minimum Age regulation produced by the eSafety Commissioner shows the majority of children still holding accounts had not been asked by platforms to undergo age assurance.

Among the 30 percent of people between 11 and 17 years old who had accessed content that was supposed to be off-limits for them in the past six months, only 12 percent had used a VPN according to Ofcom’s own data.

Age inference, existing location-related signals and user reporting can be used alone or in combination to mitigate the risk of circumvention, Ofcom says.

In other words, most children don’t use VPNs to circumvent age assurance, and those who do can sometimes be detected.

App stores could get complementary role

Ofcom has also produced a report on the use of app stores by children on Thursday to investigate if and how they should be regulated.

The 48-page report makes the case that requiring app stores to implement age assurance could be helpful for keeping children away from online harms, but far from sufficient on their own. The best way to regulate app stores then may be to give them a complementary role, for instance in filtering what apps are presented to children.

Along the way, questions about the accuracy of the methods app stores use would have to be resolved.

Right now, all app stores rely on age declarations (though Apple has just released a capability to do more for some regions, including the UK), beyond “additional checks in limited circumstances” which are not backed by consistent age assurance methods.

Ofcom avoids making a specific recommendation on whether or not app stores should be regulated to impose the complementary role it envisions.

What comes through most clearly is that “regulated platforms,” in other words apps and websites, are not getting off the hook.

“App stores are not the only way that children access regulated services, and while all actors in this ecosystem have a part to play in keeping children safe online, it is the responsibility of regulated services to ensure they meet their children’s safety duties,” Ofcom says.

Taken together, the reports carry a clear message to social media platforms, porn sites and other online age restricted services operating in the UK: you can’t blame VPNs and you can’t make the app stores do it.

Article Topics

age verification | app store age verification | biometrics | facial age estimation (FAE) | Ofcom | social media | UK age verification