Ondato partners with Trinsic for EUDI Wallet verification as Hopae expands testing

Ondato has partnered with Trinsic to enable businesses to verify customers using EU Digital Identity (EUDI) wallets as member states prepare to roll them out.

Trinsic will provide the underlying infrastructure enabling Ondato’s customers to verify users through EUDI wallets and national digital identity schemes.

“As the leading digital ID gateway for identity verification, Trinsic has been preparing for EUDI since the earliest phase of the mandate,” says Riley Hughes, Trinsic CEO. “We already support national identity authentication services for France, Italy, Denmark, Austria, and other member states.”

The expanded capability will be integrated into Ondato’s customer intelligence platform, which supports identity verification, know-your-customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and age verification processes.

Under the EU Digital Identity framework, certain private-sector organizations, including financial services providers required to use strong user authentication, will have to accept EUDI wallets for applicable authentication services once the relevant requirements take effect.

“EU digital identity wallets are the biggest change in a generation to how Europeans prove who they are,” says Liudas Kanapienis, cofounder and CEO of Ondato. “For many regulated businesses, accepting them won’t be optional. With Trinsic, our clients can accept wallets as they launch, on the same platform they already use for verification, risk and monitoring.”

Hopae opens EUDI Wallet sandboxes to businesses

Identity verification provider Hopae has added Germany’s d-you wallet and Denmark’s AltID wallet to its Hopae Connect sandbox environment. The sandbox enables businesses to test EUDI Wallet integrations via a single API.

Businesses can use Hopae’s platform, according to the company, to test wallet-based identity verification, and explore user journeys, without needing access to individual national sandbox environments.

The company currently supports sandbox testing only and plans to add production support as national wallets become available.

The newly added wallets represent two national implementations of the wider EUDI Wallet initiative. Germany’s d-you wallet is being developed by SPRIND on behalf of the federal government, while Denmark’s AltID wallet is being introduced by the Danish Agency for Digital Government as part of the country’s digital identity programme.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital ID infrastructure | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Hopae | Ondato | Trinsic