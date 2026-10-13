OneSpan expands e-signature roadmap with identity verification, AI and digital wallets

OneSpan is expanding its electronic signature platform with document validation, digital identity wallets and AI-assisted workflows, building on existing biometric identity verification capabilities to bring more of the agreement process into OneSpan Sign.

The roadmap builds on existing government ID checks, facial biometric matching and liveness detection, adding tools to assess supporting documents, automate agreement preparation and connect authorized AI agents to workflows.

For financial institutions, the aim is to bring loan and account-opening agreements, signer identity verification and supporting document checks into a more integrated workflow.

The expansion addresses delays caused by missing fields, unsuitable supporting documents and manual transfers between systems, according to OneSpan.

The planned tools will identify those problems earlier and move completed agreements into the next business process with fewer handoffs.

When identity verification is enabled, signers must complete the process before accessing an agreement.

The process checks a government-issued identity document, compares the person’s live facial biometric capture with the portrait on the document, and uses video liveness detection to assess whether the capture is from someone physically present.

OneSpan is testing additional checks for supporting documents submitted with an agreement.

NIGO Document Validation examines attachments such as identity documents, bank statements, utility bills and pay stubs.

It classifies the document and can evaluate image quality, required information, completeness, and expiration. The feature assesses if an uploaded document is suitable for the requested agreement process.

OneSpan’s 26.R5 release notes describe NIGO Document Validation as an early-access capability available in the company’s sandbox environment.

The company also plans to add AI tools for preparing and reviewing agreements.

Automated field placement would identify where signature and data fields belong in a document. OneSpan says the proposed fields will remain subject to human review.

OneSpan plans to support digital credentials and wallets as another way to authenticate a signer’s identity.

The company is already participating in the WE BUILD and Aptitude European Digital Identity Wallet pilots.

OneSpan separately plans to add Model Context Protocol support so authorized AI agents can interact with agreement workflows and data.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | digital ID | electronic-signature | identity assurance | OneSpan | selfie biometrics