Ontario to introduce digital credentials in phased plan, starting with Ontario Photo Card

The Ontario government has announced a plan to launch digital credentials, beginning with the Ontario Photo Card, a government-issued photo identification card for residents who don’t have a driver’s licence.

A government release says that, “starting in late 2026, the province will begin consultations to help shape the development of digital credentials.” The Ontario Photo Card is valid for identity verification and can be used to open a bank account and access online services. It is being trialed as a test for the planned implementation, “at a later date,” of mobile driver’s licenses (mDL) and health cards.

Complementing the development of digital ID will be a legal commitment to physical ID, in the form of legislation, to be introduced in late 2027, that would “protect Ontarians’ right to obtain and use only physical identification.”

Digital driver’s licenses will be efficient, secure, optional

The government’s release takes a cautious tone, taking care to emphasize that digital credentials will be optional, and opt-in. “The province will engage ministries, stakeholders and the public to inform this work and ensure any changes are introduced in a way that protects privacy, builds public trust and meets the needs of Ontarians,” the release says.

Privacy and security concerns are bound to be top of mind for many Ontarians, in the wake of the massive breach of scanned driver’s licenses from the U.S. and Canada in September.

That said, the conservative Ontario PC government has also been assertively business-friendly (sometimes at the expense of transparency), and ministers’ quotes all tilt towards innovation and efficiency.

Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria says “our government is focused on innovation as part of our plan to make life more convenient for families and businesses across the province. Digital options will offer families a convenient, secure, and fraud-proof method of accessing public and business services as we continue to grow our province.”

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones says “our government is taking innovative action to build a more connected and convenient health care system. Advancing plans to provide optional access to secure digital credentials, including health cards, is one of many ways we are doing just that.”

And, Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy says “our government is improving efficiency and giving people more choice and convenience by embracing innovation.”

The release notes that the province’s approach aligns with digital ID initiatives in Alberta, Quebec and British Columbia.”

Article Topics

Canada | digital ID | identity document | mDL (mobile driver's license) | Ontario