Pakistan advances digital ID infrastructure, selects 10 services for DEEP rollout

Pakistan has selected 10 priority public services for digital delivery and tested a citizen services portal under its $78 million World Bank-backed Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), part of a broader effort to connect digital identity, government services and national data exchange infrastructure.

The project has integrated single sign-on (SSO) with the National Data Exchange Layer (NDEL), laying the groundwork for accessing multiple public services through a common authentication and data-sharing framework. The initiative is overseen by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Digital identity is also being extended through NADRA’s PakID Vault, with six official documents available in digital vaults accessible through Pak App. These include the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), Pakistan Origin Card (POC) and several federal and provincial licenses. Pak App is already available on Android and iOS, with some government services integrated as part of the broader DEEP rollout.

The government expects the digital identity framework to simplify verification, reduce fraud and accelerate access to public services by enabling electronic sharing of trusted credentials, according to a Pro Pakistani report.

Additional components of DEEP include the National Digital Portal, the Pakistan Business Portal and new systems to support secure data sharing and interoperability between government institutions.

The World Bank is also supporting Pakistan’s digital transformation through the $70 million Connected Punjab program, approved in June 2026, which is designed to complement DEEP by expanding broadband infrastructure, digital public services and cashless payments in the province.

Connected Punjab is targeting approximately 2.1 million additional people with fixed broadband access and 28.9 million people with enhanced digital public services by June 2031.

A key objective is to prepare Punjab’s government services for integration with the national citizen portal and government super app being developed under DEEP. The two programs are intended to connect federal digital identity and data-sharing infrastructure with provincial service delivery, helping create a more integrated digital government ecosystem.

Article Topics

Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) | digital government | digital identity | Digital Pakistan | Pak ID | Pakistan