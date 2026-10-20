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Pakistan links academic records to digital ID, expands biometric enrollment

Sindh's education boards will connect to NADRA's identity infrastructure as new biometric tablets bring registration services closer to citizens
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  ID for All  |  Schools
Pakistan links academic records to digital ID, expands biometric enrollment
 

Pakistan’s Sindh provincial government has agreed to connect its educational boards to the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) digital identity infrastructure, enabling verified academic certificates to be accessed through the Pak ID mobile application.

The integration is part of NADRA’s Academic Record Integration Project, with Sindh reportedly becoming the first province to reach such an agreement.

According to details of the cooperation announced by Sindh, the initiative will also establish a mechanism for assigning each student a unique identification number to improve the accuracy and verification of academic records.

Educational boards will connect to NADRA’s existing digital infrastructure, with the authority providing the integration facility at no cost.

The agreement follows a September 1 deal between NADRA and the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) to integrate student registration and academic certificates. That initiative includes exchanging core identity details and developing a secure digital wallet through which students can access and share information, according to a press release issued at the time.

New biometric tablets extend national ID registration

NADRA is also introducing locally manufactured biometric tablets to extend national ID registration beyond fixed offices, particularly in areas where residents face long journeys or waiting times for identity services.

The initiative is part of efforts to reach adults who remain without national ID credentials. In February, NADRA was working to reach the remaining 1.7 percent of adults who had not yet obtained national IDs.

The new biometric tablets will be equipped with Pak ID software, allowing field enrollment officers to capture fingerprints, facial photographs and iris scans.

NADRA official Aamir Ali Khan described the introduction of the tablets as a measure to help union councils meet demand for identity services. The objective is to reduce waiting times and the need for citizens to travel to distant registration centers.

The tablets are intended to help NADRA address local registration bottlenecks without relying entirely on fixed offices.

Meanwhile, adoption of Pak ID continues to grow. Downloads increased from more than 12 million in February to a reported 18 million in September. The app was handling 15 percent of NADRA’s workload in February.

The two initiatives extend NADRA’s identity infrastructure in different directions: expanding access to registration services while making verified academic credentials available through Pak ID.

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