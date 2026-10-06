Pakistan’s Super App ambition faces gaps in digital foundations

Pakistan is racing to design a unified “Super App” that promises citizens one gateway to government and private-sector services, but the latest signs indicate the underlying digital public infrastructure is struggling to keep pace.

Pakistan’s Ministry of IT extended the deadline for proposals on the national Super App from March 31 to April 10 after limited initial interest, according to ProPakistani. The Super App sits within the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), backed by the World Bank.

Lawmakers have also pressed for secure national messaging platforms, with BEEP already in use and a broader Super App envisioned to integrate identity, communication and third-party services like ride‑hailing.

At a recent meeting chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, lawmakers stressed the need for sensitive government communication to be kept within national systems. The Ministry of IT told the committee that BEEP, a government communications app, is already being used in place of WhatsApp and Zoom, and that secure phones for senior officials have been approved.

Senators raised concerns over project costs, citing figures of $74 million for BEEP and $20 million for the Super App, and directed the ministry and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to present detailed progress reports at the next meeting, according to Minute Mirror.

Progress on the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) remains slow. Only $8.36 million of its revised $69.16 million financing, around 12 percent, had been disbursed more than two years after the project became effective, according to Business Recorder’s account of a World Bank review. Just six entities were integrated with the National Data Exchange Layer against a target of 40.

Approved in March 2024 and set to close in July 2028, the project is rated “Moderately Satisfactory” overall, but the World Bank highlighted gaps in implementation. Key aims include strengthening digital governance, building the Pakistan Business Portal, and expanding citizen services.

Private-sector participation remains limited, with only one private-sector entity integrated with the National Data Exchange Layer. The Pakistan Business Portal has yet to process registrations or payments. While NADRA has issued 2.3 million digital IDs, transactions through the National Data Exchange Layer stood at 650,000 in August 2026, against a closing-period target of 13.333 million. Adoption gaps remain.

Women account for only 9.2 percent of users of digitally enabled services, below the 30 percent target. The Enterprise Architecture Framework has been completed but still needs to be published with an adoption roadmap, while the Data Governance Policy and Interoperability Framework await formal adoption and operationalization. The review calls for a time-bound strategy to prioritize services and bring more agencies onto the platforms.

The potential for a super app remains. Writing in Dawn, chairman of the Pakistan Fintech Network, Nadeem Hussain, argues that many foundational pieces of a digital ecosystem are already in place — with digital identity via NADRA and electronic payments through Raast, for example.

“The additional benefit of a super app is that, given the depth of individual data available, a personal credit score can be built quite easily,” Hussain claims. “Based on the data available on WeChat, Chinese financial institutions can provide a credit limit of up to 200,000 yuan on the spot. Instant credit online or offline.”

Hussain also cautions against concentrating sensitive data and services in a single platform, favoring an open public-private model.

The Super App is planned to integrate with NADRA’s digital ID system for secure authentication and feature single sign‑on, personalized dashboards and a protected digital vault. Its microservices‑based architecture is intended to allow future expansion, third‑party integration and workflow automation.

For now the Super App represents an ambitious digital front door, a tantalizing vision, but one that arguably risks opening out onto corridors where identity, exchange and governance remain under construction.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital public infrastructure | NADRA | Pakistan | super app | World Bank