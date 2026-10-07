Palm vein biometrics pilot launched at Brazil-Paraguay bridge border crossing

A pilot project newly launched by the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service sees palm biometrics deployed for pedestrian crossings at the Friendship Bridge International Customs checkpoint in Foz do Iguaçu, on the border with Paraguay. A release says the objective is to streamline traveler flow, improve risk management and strengthen customs control at the heavily traveled bridge.

The project is structured as a multi-vendor open testing ground or proof of concept rather than an exclusive contract with a single provider. However, Itaipu Parquetec is serving as the technical validator and strategic technology partner for the pilot project, stress-testing the physical equipment and scanning algorithms to ensure they can handle high volumes and real-world conditions.

The company’s official mandate is to evaluate and validate multiple tech suppliers and hardware variations over time to see which ones hold up best against the bridge’s extreme environment.

Just the biometric, not the identity that goes with it

According to local media reports, during the testing phase, biometrics are not linked to the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) or civil identity. Rather, it recognizes a repeat passage by the same biometric identifier, rather than automatically identifying the individual bearing that biometric.

That said, the Federal Revenue Service is reportedly in talks with police around data sharing.

To participate, travelers who do not have goods to declare or are within the exemption quota perform a contactless infrared scan of their palm veins at kiosks installed at customs. Scans are said to take less than half a second.

Those declaring goods must still follow specific protocols.

After the testing period, scheduled to end on October 31, the results will be evaluated by the Federal Revenue Service to define the next steps for the use of the technology at the border, including the possibility of including vehicle crossings.

The implementation of palm scanning marks the first practical phase of the Smart Border project for the 2026-2028 period.

Article Topics

border security | Brazil | palm biometrics | palm vein authentication | pilot project