Paravision launches ISO/ICAO face image quality suite for travel and border systems

Paravision, the San Francisco-based Identity AI company, has released the Paravision ISO/ICAO Image Quality Suite, software that evaluates facial images against requirements drawn from ISO/IEC 19794-5, ISO/IEC 39794-5 and ICAO Doc 9303.

The launch targets a familiar weak link in biometric systems: a poor-quality capture undermines matching accuracy and forces users through repeated attempts. The standards involved define how face images should look and be presented in machine-readable travel documents and government identity programs. Governments and organizations running passport, identity document and travel workflows rely on them to make sure an image is fit for biometric processing.

What the suite measures

The suite scores a portrait across six groups of criteria.

The framing check looks at image size, aspect ratio, face position, head size and inter-pupillary distance (IPD). The pose and gaze check measures facial angle and pose along with the direction and angle of the subject’s gaze. The lighting check covers exposure, uniformity of illumination, shadows and contrast. The expression check tests for a neutral expression and for whether the mouth and eyes are open. The face visibility check looks for eyewear, headwear, hair, forehead visibility and other occlusions. The background check assesses the uniformity, color and texture of the background and any shadows falling on it.

Results and configurable thresholds

The system returns an overall pass or fail result, and it also exposes the individual measurements and analysis behind that result. Organizations can therefore see which criterion failed and feed the detail into their own workflows. Thresholds can be set at the level of each check, so one deployment can be strict on pose while another tolerates more variation, depending on its requirements.

“Image quality is fundamental to the performance and usability of biometric identity systems, and a combination of modularity and standards compliance is fundamental to scaled deployment of these systems,” says Joey Pritikin, Paravision’s President. “The Paravision ISO/ICAO Image Quality Suite gives organizations a practical way to evaluate portrait images against established requirements, while giving them visibility into the underlying measurements and the flexibility to integrate those results into their existing workflows.”

Organizations must still ensure that their chosen thresholds meet the requirements of the standards they are applying.

How it fits with Paravision’s other products

Paravision has designed the suite to sit alongside its existing quality metrics and its presentation attack, synthetic media and deepfake detection capabilities. The company says these can be combined into a single passive capture step, with checks for image quality and fraud. An optional background standardization feature generates a version of the portrait with a uniform background.

Building on travel and border deployments

The launch follows Paravision’s recent work in travel and border programs. The company supports the UK Home Office’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme and emaratech’s Red Carpet Smart Corridor at Dubai International Airport. It is also part of a biometric pedestrian exit pilot at the Progreso International Bridge border crossing in Texas.

Face image quality standards gain momentum

Paravision’s launch is part of a wider effort across the industry to define how face image quality should be measured and enforced.

Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has launched a benchmark for background removal algorithms applied to facial images. Grounded in the same ISO/IEC 39794-5 and ICAO 9303 requirements, it addresses a real risk: poor background replacement can leave halos, clip hair or spill color onto the subject, potentially undermining face recognition. Submissions are open until November 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Open Source Face Image Quality (OFIQ) project, led by secunet with BSI, serves as the reference implementation for ISO/IEC 29794-5. Where Paravision’s suite checks conformance with travel document requirements, OFIQ measures how useful an image is likely to be for recognition. OFIQ 2, which adds consideration of demographic variability, is due for pre-release in the fourth quarter of 2026, Biometric Update previously reported. The evidence is still developing: a NIST evaluation found that false non-match rates fell as low-quality images were removed, while a DHS study found limited value for its own use cases.

What face image quality means for buyers and users

For buyers, quality at capture protects the investment in biometric matching, whether in document-to-selfie verification, where a poor selfie can fail a genuine user; selfie authentication, where a weak enrollment image affects later logins; or identification, where low-quality images degrade a gallery. Buyers can ask whether a vendor’s quality checks follow recognized standards, expose their measurements and allow configurable thresholds.

For users, better capture quality can mean fewer failed attempts and less friction. For vendors, standards-based quality assessment can help produce facial images that work across applications and systems. With open reference tools and public benchmarks emerging, adherence to established capture requirements may increasingly become an expectation rather than a differentiator.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | biometric data quality | biometric dataset | face biometrics | Paravision | travel documents