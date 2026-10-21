Paravision promotes Pritikin as BIO-key, Kyckr, Proof expand leadership

Paravision has promoted a longtime executive to president to expand his responsibilities to public and private-sector sales. BIO-key has appointed a new president for its PortalGuard identity and access management business. Kyckr and Proof have also named executives to oversee product development and marketing.

Paravision promotes longtime executive to president

Paravision has promoted Joey Pritikin to president after more than six years leading product and marketing at the company. His new responsibilities will include leading sales across public and private sectors.

Doug Aley, chief executive officer of Paravision, said that Pritikin has worked closely with the company’s sales team and brings experience in biometric and identity technology sales across government and commercial markets.

The U.S. State Department recently awarded the company a contract worth up to $6.5 million over five years for digital identity assurance.

BIO-key names new PortalGuard president

BIO-key has appointed Stephen Morrow as president of PortalGuard, its identity and access management (IAM) platform for workforce and customer authentication. He succeeds Mark Cochran, who retired after 20 years leading the PortalGuard business.

Morrow joins from cybersecurity firm AirMDR, where he served as chief solution officer, managing teams across sales, solution engineering, professional services, and customer success.

BIO-key says the appointment will accelerate its enterprise adoption of PortalGuard and expand the business through channel partners. The company is also advancing its passwordless authentication offerings, including Passkey, which received FIDO2 Authenticator Level 1 certification.

Kyckr appoints new head of product

Business identity verification provider Kyckr has appointed Jack Rawden as head of product to oversee the expansion of its risk intelligence and Know Your Business (KYB) services. His responsibilities include developing risk signals, registry intelligence, and perpetual KYB capabilities to help regulated organizations improve business verification and monitoring.

Rawden brings more than 15 years of experience developing products for regulated industries. He served as chief product officer at Detected, where he led the development of its KYB platform, and as head of product at Fraudfinder.

Kyckr recently saw several senior leadership changes, including Steve Lamb becoming CEO and Ian Jones joining as chief technology officer earlier this year.

Proof appoints new CMO

Proof has appointed Jeremiah Glodoveza as chief marketing officer to lead its global marketing, branding and communications. He will also oversee the company’s go-to-market efforts for its identity authorization network.

Glodoveza joins from payments company Nuvei, where he led global branding and communications. He held senior marketing positions at cross-border payments provider Nium and Early Warning Services.

Proof has recently expanded its reusable digital credentials and authorization offerings for financial transactions and AI agents, including the launch of a verifiable digital credential for banking.

Article Topics

appointments | BIO-key | biometrics | digital identity | Kyckr | Paravision | PortalGuard | Proof