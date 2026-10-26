Paravision proposes Kantara discussion group on biometric injection attacks

Paravision has proposed a new Injection Attack Discussion Group (IA DG) within the Kantara Initiative to address gaps in how biometric injection attacks are defined, evaluated and detected.

According to a Kantara Initiative LinkedIn post, the group would bring together standards bodies, testing laboratories, technology vendors and public and private sector relying parties to develop “a shared understanding of injection attacks and their detection.”

Specific goals include establishing a common framework for defining and understanding injection attacks, “connecting existing standards and evaluation frameworks to clarify what they cover and how they relate,” and working out schemes for interpreting and sharing evaluation results.

“There is no shared way of talking about injection attacks and injection attack detection,” the proposal states. It notes that relying parties may struggle to understand what CEN/TS 18099 covers, how injection attacks differ from deepfakes, or where injection occurs during identity verification.

The group would examine how emerging standards and evaluation frameworks relate to one another, including CEN/TS 18099, ISO/IEC 25456, developed through ISO/IEC committees SC 27 and SC 37. The first two concrete deliverables are a common framework for defining and discussing injection attacks, and “a condensed reference to the standards and test and evaluation frameworks,” including “what each one covers, what it requires, and where they differ.”

Within six to nine months, the group would recommend to the Kantara Leadership Council whether to establish a formal working group and define its responsibilities.

One possibility is a working group tasked with continuously identifying and communicating injection attack threats, protections and relevant standards as generative AI accelerates the evolution of attacks.

Article Topics

biometric testing | CEN/TS 18099 | injection attack detection | ISO 25456 | Kantara | Paravision