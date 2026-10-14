Part 4 of global age assurance standard to cover interoperability

Halloween is the season for sequels, and the age assurance standards community has begun work on another one for the ISO/IEC standard governing age assurance systems, ISO/IEC 27566.

A post on LinkedIn from the Age Check Certification Scheme’s Tony Allen says the plenary meeting of ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 27 – Information Security, Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection approved work on a new international standard for age assurance interoperability and semantic models.

Per the resolution, ISO/IEC PWI 27566-4 – Age Assurance Systems – Part 4: Interoperability and Semantic Models “considers common semantics, information structures and interactions for requesting, communicating and interpreting age assurance results, including relevant assurance, provenance, validity and trust information,” between age assurance systems, components and ecosystems.

Like its cousins, it is technology-neutral and non-prescriptive in terms of specific age assurance methods, credential, wallet, protocol, transport mechanism, trust framework or commercial arrangement. Rather, it “supports privacy-preserving and interoperability across independently implemented age assurance ecosystems.”

The key issue, says Allen, “is that existing ecosystems can be interoperable internally while remaining incompatible with each other. The goal is to enable two independent ecosystems to exchange age assurance results without either joining the other.”

Part 3 of the standard on age assurance systems, covering analysis, was published in a public draft in September. Part 1 appeared in late 2025. Part 2 remains forthcoming.

On November 16, the ACCS is hosting a free live/online hybrid event in cooperation with IEEE to explore the New York SAFE for Kids Act in the context of standards, certification and compliance.

Article Topics

age assurance standard | age verification | interoperability | ISO/IEC 27566 | ISO/IEC 27566-4