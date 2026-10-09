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Passkey adoption rises, but passwords persist in enterprise authentication

Yubico and Okta find passwords still common at work even as passkeys and hardware security keys gain ground
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Mobile Biometrics
Passkey adoption rises, but passwords persist in enterprise authentication
 

Passwords remain embedded in enterprise authentication, even among professionals familiar with passkeys.

A recent Yubico and Okta survey found that 43 percent of 1,890 technology and security professionals use usernames and passwords for work accounts.

Mobile authenticator applications were used by 32 percent, followed by synced passkeys at 27 percent, hardware security keys at 25 percent, and device-bound passkeys on mobile devices at 23 percent.

The report links password use with employee onboarding. Fifty-two percent said they received username and password credentials when starting their roles.

The findings support Yubico and Okta’s argument that employees continue using the methods their organizations provide.

Hardware security keys received the highest perceived security rating. Thirty-one percent selected device-bound passkeys on hardware security keys as one of the most secure methods.

A FIDO Alliance workforce survey found that more than two-thirds of participating organizations were deploying or piloting passkeys.

The findings are compatible because organizations can add passkeys while retaining passwords for applications that have not been migrated.

Yubico and Okta argue that organizations should issue phishing-resistant credentials during onboarding. Their existing FIDO Pre-reg integration allows an organization using Okta to register a YubiKey.

The report also examines AI-assisted phishing. Forty-four percent said their organization experienced at least one successful AI-driven phishing attack during the previous year.

In addition, 39 percent failed to identify an AI-generated message that included one AI example and one human-written example.

Talker Research conducted the Yubico and Okta-commissioned survey from July 2 to 16 in nine countries.

The results show that passwords persist alongside newer authentication methods, rather than indicating a lack of passkey adoption.

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