Passkeys move from availability to everyday use, FIDO Index finds

Passkeys have come of age. Having started out as a tricky-to-explain replacement for ubiquitous passwords, passkeys have been successfully shepherded by the FIDO Alliance into mainstream tech integration. Many of the world’s largest tech companies have adopted passkeys. As the summary for a talk at Authenticate 2026 puts it, passkeys are no longer a pilot project.

The talk, Moving Passkeys from Deployment to Everyday Use, focuses on the FIDO Alliance’s 2026 Passkey Index, which draws on data from 15 consumer relying parties. Among those reporting sign-in usage, an average of 36 percent of successful sign-ins used passkeys, compared with 26 percent in last year’s Index.

“On average, 90 percent of active accounts are eligible for passkeys,” says Diego Zavala, director of ecosystem development for the FIDO Alliance. “Passkeys are within reach for every user.”

In a nutshell, Zavala says, “the report tells us first and foremost that passkeys are now part of everyday sign-in, and that they deliver on success and on speed.” They’re faster and more reliable, and nine out of 13 respondents plan to offer passwordless accounts in the next 12 months.

Passkey sign-ins succeeded 93 percent of the time, compared with 78 percent for passwords and traditional multi-factor authentication.

The Index found passkey sign-ins were 2.8 times faster than alternatives, saving an average of 27 seconds per sign-in among the nine participating organizations that measured speed.

Core function for fraud prevention works as intended

And yet, certain factors continue to hold back adoption. Only 42 percent of eligible accounts have a passkey enrolled. While the gap between enrollment and usage is shrinking, Zavala emphasizes that the most effective way to increase both is to make passkeys the default option for sign-in.

The Index estimates that 38 percent of all active accounts have an enrolled passkey, compared with 36 percent of successful sign-ins using one, narrowing the gap between enrollment and usage.

The arguments for doing so don’t stop with eligibility, speed and success: a core point of the passkey is to eliminate phishable passwords, and all eight Index participants that measured phishing reported fewer successful attacks after deploying passkeys. Three participants also reported declines in account takeovers. Four organizations reported annual savings on SMS one-time passwords ranging from approximately $1 million to hundreds of millions of dollars.

During the talk, the senior director of identity product management for PayPal, Rakan Khalid, says transactions with passkeys convert better. The company’s data shows that passkey users tend to be more engaged customers, with passkey adoption bringing them into “a more engaged state.”

Benchmark, measure, prioritize for passkey success

For takeaways, Zavala offers four insights. First, use the Passkey Index for benchmarking. Second, “put the passkey first” in terms of sign-in. Zavala says “there are good ways to do that without introducing friction for the user.”

Third, measure the payoff to help build the business case. And, fourth, “plan for passwordless” by removing weak fallbacks.

In short, get with the program: passkeys are here to stay.

Article Topics

Authenticate 2026 | biometric authentication | biometrics | FIDO Alliance | passkeys | Paypal