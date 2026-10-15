Patient.com formalizes ID.me integration for reusable healthcare identity

Patient.com has announced a formal partnership with ID.me to integrate reusable identity verification into onboarding for its healthcare administration platform, allowing patients to verify their identities and authenticate for subsequent access.

Patients with an existing ID.me account that meets the platform’s requirements can sign in and consent to share verified identity information without undergoing identity proofing again.

Users without an eligible ID.me credential may need to complete identity proofing by submitting personal information, a government-issued identity document and a video selfie. ID.me uses facial biometrics and liveness detection to verify that the applicant matches the document portrait, with video-call and in-person alternatives available for those unable to complete the automated process.

ID.me handles identity verification, while Patient.com maintains the user’s insurance, medical and administrative information. Users can authorize participating healthcare providers to receive relevant records without transferring that information to ID.me.

“Before patients can confidently manage or share their information, they need to know their identity is protected and that they remain in control,” says Dan Johnson, chief executive officer of Patient.com.

“ID.me gives us that trusted starting point by enabling security and privacy without handling the healthcare information patients bring into Patient.com,” Johnson continues.

Patients can also reuse their ID.me credentials to verify their identity with other organizations that accept them.

“By pairing a reusable, high-assurance digital identity with Patient.com’s independent, consent-based model, we can make it easier for patients to manage and share their information on their terms,” says Wes Turbeville, senior vice president of Federal and Healthcare at ID.me.

Patient.com had previously identified ID.me as its identity verification provider, and earlier app versions also referenced ID.me-powered login.

The Kantara Initiative lists ID.me’s Identity Gateway in good standing for NIST SP 800-63-3 Identity Assurance Level 2 and Authenticator Assurance Level 2.

The agreement adds another workflow to ID.me’s growing healthcare business. A recent Datavant integration allows patients to reuse their credentials when requesting medical records, while an Oracle Health agreement applies ID.me to patient intake and healthcare professional identity processes.

Earlier partnerships with Flexpa and OtisHealth connected identity verification with patient-authorized access to health information.

Article Topics

digital ID | healthcare | ID.me | identity proofing | patient identification | reusable digital ID