PAX gives retailers control over face and palm biometric checkout

Wink integration lets merchants customize biometric enrollment and payment screens across PAX terminals

PAX Technology is integrating Wink’s face and palm recognition into its retail interface software, allowing merchants to customize biometric enrollment and checkout experiences on compatible payment terminals.

The main change gives merchants control over how the biometric checkout appears.

PxRetailer and PxDesigner allow them to configure enrollment, recognition, and payment confirmation screens alongside the rest of the checkout interface.

Customers first opt in through a participating merchant’s website or app. Their biometric enrollment is linked to an account that includes a payment method, loyalty membership, and customer preferences.

At the store, the customer presents their biometric face or raised palm to a camera-equipped PAX terminal. Wink performs liveness detection and compares the capture with profiles enrolled through the merchant.

A successful match allows the checkout system to retrieve the associated account and payment token. The transaction still passes through the merchant’s existing payment application and acquirer for authorization.

“With Wink, the anonymous cardholder becomes a known customer, with no card, phone, app, or manual data entry needed at the counter,” says Matt Marino, president of WinkPay.

Wink’s standard enrollment documentation states that users provide their own personal information and that identity verification is included only when specifically requested.

“Merchants get faster lanes and greater loyalty. Customers receive a faster, more personalized experience. They’re known by who they are, not just the cards in their wallet,” Marino adds.

PAX and Wink began working together in December 2025.

The previous integration connected Wink’s application with PAX BroadPOS and supported face, palm, and voice authentication on compatible payment terminals.

The latest work moves biometric enrollment and checkout into enterprise interface tools, following similar Wink integrations with Fiserv’s Clover and Sunmi and Qualcomm.

PAX and Wink say the software is available on every camera-equipped PAX device, including the A360, A380 and A920Pro.

Wink says enrollment is optional and biometric templates are encrypted. Its privacy policy puts responsibility on participating merchants to provide notice and obtain consent.

PAX will demonstrate the integration at PAXCON 2026, followed by Wink at NRF 2027.

Article Topics

biometric enrollment | biometric payments | biometrics | Brazil | Wink