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PayMore plans palm and iris authentication for GCC virtual card payments

Upcoming Android app would offer optional biometric payment approval as fintech pilots technology with financial partners
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
PayMore plans palm and iris authentication for GCC virtual card payments
 

Dubai-based fintech PayMore plans to introduce palm and iris biometric authentication in an upcoming Android payment app for consumers across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

PayMore is developing a consumer payment app offering prepaid virtual cards for online shopping, subscriptions, gaming and other digital services. Users can load a chosen amount onto the cards to manage spending without repeatedly sharing their primary card details with merchants.

Palm and iris authentication will be optional, allowing customers to continue using conventional payment approval methods if they prefer not to enroll their biometrics.

“With palm and iris payment, our users won’t need to remember a password or reach for a card; their hand or a glance will be enough,” says Ali Almosa, founder and chief executive officer of PayMore.

PayMore has not specified whether the biometric payment methods will require dedicated sensors or use conventional smartphone cameras, or which Android devices will support them.

Some providers are developing alternatives that use conventional smartphone cameras. Handwave’s expanded partnership with Visa involves palm biometrics that can be enrolled using a regular phone camera.

Biometric payment systems are already being tested in the UAE. The Central Bank of the UAE launched a proof of concept with PopID and Network International, using facial and palm recognition for payments at the Dubai Land Department.

Saudi Arabia is also pursuing palm-based payments. BioWavePass announced a partnership with Link Palm, X-Telcom, and Gekonova to manufacture and deploy palm-vein biometric devices in the Kingdom.

PayMore says its biometric payment technology is ready and that it is conducting pilots with financial institutions and payment companies, although it has not announced a consumer launch date.

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