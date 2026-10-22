Persona offers $100K grants for academic research on identity, fraud and privacy

San Francisco-based identity verification company Persona has launched an open research grant program offering up to $100,000 per award for university projects focused on data privacy, fraud intelligence and accessible identity.

What the grant covers

The grants support projects lasting up to 12 months. Full-time faculty and researchers at universities and degree-granting research institutions are eligible. There is no cap on the number of awards, and applications are accepted on a rolling basis.

More than funding

Grant recipients work alongside Persona’s team, which builds identity systems used in production, and the company says it will support publication of the results so the broader field can build on them. Academics often lack access to real-world fraud patterns and operational systems, so that collaboration may matter as much as the money.

Charles Yeh, Persona’s co-founder and CTO, said the industry is investing heavily in making AI more capable but far less in “proving there’s a real person behind the screen.” He added that keeping the internet human “is too important for any one company to take on alone.”

How Relay works

Yeh credits Persona’s research with helping power Relay, a product that lets people prove they are human without revealing who they are. Relay is built on Privacy Pass, an open IETF standard also used by Cloudflare and Apple. It confirms a single claim, such as whether a user is over 18 or is a real human, and returns only a pass or fail result to the requesting platform. Persona says Relay uses Privacy Pass to separate identity verification from the presentation of a proof, allowing platforms to check a claim without receiving the user’s underlying identity information. Persona says it deletes the underlying verification data once the result is produced. The company says the strongest demand for Relay has come from age assurance.

Why the research matters now

Americans reported losing a record $15.9 billion to fraud in 2025, according to the Federal Trade Commission. That is up 27 percent in a single year and nearly five times the 2020 figure. The FBI’s Internet Crime Report puts cybercrime losses at $20.9 billion. Generative AI lets bad actors clone faces and voices and impersonate people and brands at scale. Thales’ 2026 Bad Bot Report estimates that automated traffic now accounts for 53 percent of all internet activity.

Building on university partnerships

With the University at Buffalo, Persona built a taxonomy and benchmark for selfie fraud, which Biometric Update covered in September. Its work with the University of Connecticut on privacy-preserving cryptography produced two papers, “Oblivious Single Access Machines Are Concretely Efficient” and “Updatable Oblivious Key Value Stores With Access Control and Application to Multi Key Searchable Encryption.” Persona is currently working with the University of North Carolina on detecting fraud in selfie videos.

What the CVPR paper found

Two Persona papers were accepted to CVPR 2026, and one co-authored by Yeh made the main conference. The research examined whether general-purpose image models, including CLIP, DINOv2/v3 and SSCD, retain information that could identify individuals, even though they are not designed for facial recognition. CLIP leaked the most identity information of the models tested. The team’s proposed fix, a one-shot linear projection that strips out identity information, cut leakage to near-chance while keeping the models useful for other tasks.

A familiar model in a new area

Partnerships between universities and outside funders have a long history in biometrics, though the money has usually come from the government.

In 2023, IARPA awarded Michigan State University a four-year, $12 million grant under its BRIAR program. MSU researchers, including Xiaoming Liu, Anil Jain and Arun Ross, used it to build FarSight, which combines face, body shape and gait to identify people from drone footage. The collaboration drew criticism from Congress over its surveillance implications.

At the University of Rochester, Voice Biometrics Group began by sponsoring Professor Zhiyao Duan’s doctoral students. That arrangement grew, with support from a state-backed grant, into IngenID, a spinout built to commercialize Duan’s voice biometrics research. Persona’s program differs from both. It is an open, rolling call from a single vendor, and it focuses on privacy and fraud rather than recognition capability.

Research independence and IP rights

Persona says it supports the publishing and sharing of research results, and notes that terms for publication and intellectual property from funded research is to be negotiated at the start of any project.

The program does not state whether researchers can publish findings that are unfavorable to Persona’s products, or how access to its fraud data will be governed. Those details will help determine how independently the funded research can be conducted and published.

Article Topics

accessibility | biometrics | biometrics research | digital identity | fraud prevention | Persona