Philippines launches $7.8M tender for national digital ID infrastructure

The Philippines has launched a 496.3 million peso (approximately US$7.8 million) tender for cloud infrastructure, biometric identity verification and cryptographic security services to support everyday use of its national digital identity program.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is seeking one-year subscriptions covering five components of its National ID eVerify Program, according to a 199-page tender document. They include public cloud services, hardware security modules, monitoring of inter-agency verifications and relying party integrations, sovereign hybrid and multi-cloud orchestration, and digital identity verification and trust management.

The contract will cover subscriptions for a year of service, with guaranteed 99.5 percent uptime.

The DICT procurement is separate from the 20-year public-private partnership involving Unisys and the Philippine Statistics Authority, which covers ID card issuance, citizen registration and technical integration.

The Philippines is planning to make biometric PhilSys authentication mandatory for bank account onboarding as part of a larger effort to improve financial inclusion, increase digitalization and strengthen the system’s integrity.

Cloud infrastructure, biometric liveness and credential verification

The public cloud service for the National ID eVerify Program has an approved budget of up to P198.7 million ($3.1 million), while the hardware security module subscription is allocated P74.4 million ($1.2 million). DICT has budgeted P59.4 million ($940,000) for service monitoring and analytics.

The managed cloud orchestration platform, including interconnection and operations services, accounts for up to P149 million ($2.4 million). The digital identity verification platform has a budget of P14.8 million ($230,000).

The identity verification platform must support facial biometric verification with cloud-based liveness detection, including configurable confidence thresholds and cryptographic protection of personal data.

Bidders should have ISO 9001:2015 quality management system and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 information security management system certifications. The provider should have completed a compliance assessment for ISO/IEC 18013-5 (the specification for mobile driver’s licenses, or mDLs) for the identity verification component, as well as developer-issued certification for OpenID4VCI and OpenID4VP, QR Codes and NFC, and a place on the IETF status list.

Bidders must also share a proof of concept during the post-qualification process for verifying a current eGovPH digital national ID through the QR code flow. ID readers must be able to check Trust, VICAL and status lists.

DICT is holding a pre-bid information session by video conference on October 26, 2026. All bids are due by November 9.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometric verification | cloud computing | DICT | identity infrastructure | national ID | Philippines | procurement | tender