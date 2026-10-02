FB pixel

PNG finalizes rules linking SIM cards to SevisPass digital ID

Users will have 12 months to connect mobile numbers to national digital ID once new registration rules are approved
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Consumer Electronics
PNG finalizes rules linking SIM cards to SevisPass digital ID
 

Papua New Guinea is finalizing new SIM registration rules that will require mobile numbers to be linked to the holder’s SevisPass national digital ID.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary, Steven Matainaho, made the announcement recently during a US Embassy event in Port Moresby.

The National Information and Communications Technology Authority concluded consultations on the draft SIM Card Registration (Amendment and Consolidation) Regulation in March. The proposed framework requires adult subscribers to use SevisPass for SIM registration and electronic KYC, with operators connecting through the SevisDEx interoperability platform.

Matainaho said users will have 12 months to link their SIM cards to SevisPass once the regulation is endorsed.

The move is part of an ongoing drive to expand the SevisPass, which is already being used to support financial services through the SevisWallet, including opening bank accounts. The government has also announced plans to link the wallet with the electoral roll to make it possible for citizens to check their status on the electoral register.

Worldwide push for SIM registration

PNG joins a wider push to strengthen SIM registration as governments respond to identity fraud, scams and the circulation of fraudulently registered numbers.

Such is the case in the Philippines, where a proposal by the country’s National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group is being considered to strengthen existing SIM card registration requirements. According to the proposal reported by ABS-CBN, registering a SIM card would require the physical presence of the person. The police argue that the changes are needed because the existing requirements have not sufficiently prevented crime, with scams and the circulation of pre-registered SIM cards still rife in the country.

In Pakistan, officials are considering adding iris biometrics to SIM card registration after they concluded that the existing system, which relies on fingerprint-based verification, has failed to prevent identity theft. It is a similar scenario in South Africa, where the country is overhauling its SIM registration framework to combat identity fraud, with plans to introduce real-time identity verification.

Egypt is also expanding its SIM card regime with the introduction of facial recognition verification before a user can obtain a new SIM card. The move there was particularly triggered by a high-profile criminal case that exposed weaknesses in the country’s SIM registration process.

Are biometrics enough for telecom IDV?

The changes also come as telecom operators and regulators confront more sophisticated identity fraud. FICO’s Fernando Lopez recently argued that selfie-only verification is increasingly vulnerable to deepfakes and synthetic identities, and that telecom IDV should combine biometrics with document, device and network signals.

 The proposed PNG framework also changes how biometric data is handled. Telcos would no longer store raw biometrics, instead relying on SevisPass tokens for identity verification through the national digital ID infrastructure.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

BSI seeks background removal technologies for new biometric benchmark

Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) is calling on developers to submit background removal technologies for a new benchmark…

 

Afghanistan issues 18.3M digital IDs as returnees face documentation barriers

Afghanistan continues to expand issuance of electronic national identity cards as millions of Afghans return from Pakistan and Iran without…

 

Korean police add contactless fingerprint search to missing person system

South Korea’s National Police Agency is adding one-to-many fingerprint search to its SafeDream preregistration system after adopting Winning.I’s smartphone-based contactless…

 

South Africa unveils digital ID prototype, issues first credential

South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister, Leon Schreiber, has announced that the working prototype for the country’s smartphone-based digital ID has…

 

DPI 50 spotlights leaders shaping next phase of digital public infrastructure

Public learning platform Apolitical, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Future Council on GovTech and Digital Public…

 

More security professionals say access controllers lack cybersecurity features

Cybersecurity is becoming a larger concern in physical access control, according to a new report from Mercury Security, an HID…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events