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Podcast: Deepfakes threaten election trust as AI-generated ads surge

Never mind demons; deepfakes and rogue agents keep Pindrop CEO up at night    
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric Update Podcast  |  Biometrics News  |  Features and Interviews
Podcast: Deepfakes threaten election trust as AI-generated ads surge
 

It’s almost Halloween, when terrifying specters haunt the streets. For the biometrics industry, those specters are deepfakes. Having evolved from the early era of novelty to a key tool for AI-assisted fraud, deepfakes are now breaching containment even further, as they begin to infiltrate election campaigns and public life.

The run-up to the November 3 U.S. midterms has seen a surge in AI-generated political advertising, raising concerns about the potential for deepfakes to mislead voters. Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO of Pindrop, has been watching the trend and tells the Biometric Update Podcast about research showing more than $137 million in spending on ads created at least partly with AI during the 2026 election cycle, compared with less than $50,000 identified in 2024.

“It’s coming at so much volume,” he says, “that it’s hard to determine, is this AI-generated or not? And so they need the technology to determine that.”

The deepfake threat took center stage in Washington, DC in September, in the form of the 2026 Deepfake Summit, hosted by the Prism Project. The event report, which is now available through Acuity Market Intelligence, addresses many of the industry trends Biometric Update has been following: continuous authentication, governance for AI agents, and how generative AI is being weaponized to compromise trust. It illustrates the scale of the threat, citing an estimated $3.7 billion in global losses associated with deepfake fraud through the first half of 2026.

Finally, it echoes the warning behind a new video campaign from INTERPOL: seeing and hearing are no longer enough to establish what’s real, and suspicious digital interactions call for independent verification.

“Deepfakes are no longer just a fraud instrument,” writes Deepfake Summit founder C. Maxine Most. “They are a weapon aimed at human judgment itself.”

Listen to learn more about election security, deepfake fraud, and the path to a solution as reality teeters on the edge.

Listen on: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 00:38:40

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