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PPG launches lower-carbon substrate for secure ID cards and passports

Teslin Envos contains 30 percent bio-based material and offers up to 25 percent lower manufacturing-stage carbon emissions than PPG's standard substrate
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
PPG launches lower-carbon substrate for secure ID cards and passports
 

U.S. paints, coatings, and specialty materials manufacturer PPG has announced the launch of Teslin Envos, a synthetic paper material that it says has been engineered with 30 percent bio-based content to lower the environmental footprint of physical identity credentials, security documents, and RFID labels.

In the recent announcement, the firm said the new material achieves up to a 25 percent reduction in cradle-to-gate carbon footprint compared with standard Teslin SP1000 substrate, while retaining the same unique microporous technology. The bio-based content was calculated using ASTM D6866, while the carbon-footprint comparison was conducted substantially in line with ISO 14040, ISO 14044, and ISO 14067.

Teslin substrates are used in the construction of secure identity documents, providing a printable, durable layer for personal information, photographs and security features.

According to the company, the new version of the substrate material offers improved brightness, tear and puncture resistance, tensile strength, and flexibility, and is also compatible with established printing and finishing processes.

The launch reflects growing interest in reducing the environmental impact of secure identity documents without compromising durability or requiring changes to established production processes. Physical credentials remain central to national identity systems, even as governments expand digital ID services.

Commenting on the development, Diane Merzbach, PPG global strategic market manager, Teslin Substrate, Specialty Products, said, “Customers are increasingly looking for materials that support carbon reduction goals without requiring performance trade-offs.”

“PPG Teslin Envos substrate demonstrates how innovation can support these sustainability objectives while delivering product improvements without process adjustments,” she added.

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