Practical implementation is cross-border digital ID’s weak spot

A workshop hosted by the Cambridge DPI Regulatory Programme and the Alan Turing Institute examined the practical barriers preventing national digital identity systems from working together across borders.

The DPI Regulatory Programme will publish reports on regulatory architecture and Singapore’s Singpass next month, followed by two reports on e-KYC, says Pavle Avramović, Cambridge Centre director of research and policy at Financial Innovation for Impact (Fii). The reports draw on an ongoing series of workshops held in different countries.

The Programme’s researchers have found that a growing number of regulators are involved with digital ID, including data protection and competition authorities, though central banks still tend to have the strongest voice.

To help understand the differences from country to country, the Fii and Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance have developed the Regulatory Diagnostic Framework (RDF), an analytical tool to help with governance reviews.

Avramović identifies infrastructure constraints, fragmented data formats across government agencies and insufficient political commitment to building trust and adoption as common interoperability challenges.

Meanwhile countries are cautiously exploring how AI can help them deliver services, which adds another wrinkle for regulators.

Governance means regulation in practice

Different digital ID architectures come with different risks and responsibilities. What they have in common is that tailored governance is important, along with guardrails for private sector participation and cross-regulatory coordination.

Avramović presented country-level findings from Uganda, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia and Kenya, which will also appear in the upcoming report.

Governance can differ significantly between theory and practice, with limited institutional capacity and human resources causing real-world breakdowns. One example Avramović mentions is when service delivery changes to prioritize new digital credentials in a way that makes an optional ID practically mandatory. Civil society organizations in Ethiopia participating in the workshops observed this problem, he says.

The situation creates a “hot potato” of responsibility, Avramović says.

Adding complexity, digital ID risks can occur anywhere in the system, depending on the context and architecture of the system. Regulators must also handle additional pressures caused by emerging technologies. Cross-regulatory sandboxes can help, but Avramović expects the challenge to continue.

More training and resources on their own will not be sufficient to empower regulators to effectively address harms, Avramović warns. Technological solutions and a holistic approach are needed, he says.

National DPAs often have a single biometrics expert on staff, who must handle all complaints related to the technology.

3 paths and a framework of frameworks

Interoperability is typically achieved through a federated body or broker, wallet-based credential presentation, or direct API integration, Professor Carsten Maple of the Turing Institute says. These three paths come with different limitations. But all three require common trust arrangements between the parties to cover who is trusted, what data and protocols mean and set required levels of confidence. Identity records from two authorities (usually from different governments) must match and the relying party must be authorized to trust the data.

Austroads, ICAO and OpenID have each shown how particular types of evidence can cross borders to support specific claims.

At the same time, the SIDI Hub interoperability tests showed that work remains for systems to accommodate different national policies and architectures. The EU’s Digital Identity Wallet pilots have shown the need to test common specifications across different parties, and work by NOBID has shown that the right domestic record to authenticate against is not always clear (such as for people with the same name). LAC Digital Citizen showed the power of regional trust frameworks.

Later in the workshop, Maple presented the Standards-Aligned Assessment Framework for Interoperable Identity (SAAFII), which he describes as “a framework-of-frameworks” that can be used as a diagnostic tool.

During development of the tool, Turing researchers found that existing standards address much of the technical interoperability problem, while responsibility and governance remain key challenges. Technical sophistication can also conceal legal, institutional and trust gaps.

Data protection and intermediary layers

Data protection regulation can also act as trust infrastructure for interoperability, according to Ibukunoluwa Owa of the Nigerian Data Protection Commission and the Digital Impact Alliance.

Nigeria’s law states that data protection regulations apply to NINs wherever they are stored or processed, Owa says. That means interoperability must come with regulatory equivalence or some other mechanisms – binding corporate rules, certifications or codes of conduct, for example – in other jurisdictions.

Another approach is seen in the Smart Africa Data Exchange (SADX) pilot, which uses a federated trust platform owned by member states, explained Jeanne Yamfashije of Smart Africa. Benin, Ghana and Rwanda were selected for the pilot based on their readiness, but Yamfashije says the principal gap between them was trust, rather than technology.

To address that gap, behind the platform sit trust lists of certified solutions and rules set by SATA (Smart Africa Trust Alliance). These are enforced by a governance structure that includes working groups, the Smart Africa Secretariat, and monitoring and supervisory committees. The platform also allows data to be processed without being transmitted to or stored in another country.

Yamfashije identifies six key challenges: data protection approval, legal basis, assurance equivalence, national readiness, liability and redress, and coverage limitations.

The financial industry also wants to see KYC interoperability, and is therefore happy to help governments move in that direction, says Damola Owolade of financial services market facilitator Finmark Trust at the South African Development Community (SADC).

How exactly that will work in the SADC region is hard to say, however. Only a couple of digital ID wallets are available in the region, he says, and the consent mechanism built into Malawi’s wallet is a once-only process, so may not work with requirements of consent for a particular transaction.

Cross-border MOSIP through eSignet and OIDC chains

Beyond technical, legal and regulatory alignment, operational factors are important too. Security and availability are also required for effective interoperability, notes MOSIP VP and Head of Country Implementation Krishnan Rajagopalan.

He advises countries to remember the need for defined service-level expectations and incident escalation procedures.

Dr. Mirko Bottarelli explained how MOSIP ecosystems can connect to each other through eSignet by chaining OIDC flows, which avoids data privacy or scalability challenges that he says would otherwise make cross-border interactions impractical.

Bottarelli cites interoperability efforts by Mercosur, ECOWAS and Ukraine as evidence of significant progress this year. These efforts also highlight the importance of scalability, even as implementation continues to lag regulation.

Article Topics

Cambridge DPI Regulatory Programme | Cambridge University | cross border identity verification | digital public infrastructure | identity governance | interoperability | regulation | Turing Institute