Precise Biometrics integration with FPC more than halfway complete, CEO says

Investors have exercised rights for more than 5.4 million new shares in Precise Biometrics, raising 2.6 million Swedish kronor (roughly US$260,000) before expenses as the company continues its integration with Fingerprint Cards.

Precise issued 1,855,541,003 warrants in its 2026 series, of which investors exercised just over 1.15 billion.

CEO Joakim Nydemark says in a Q&A published by the company that the integration with FPC is now more than halfway complete. The companies are working through existing contractual commitments as they transition to operating as a combined business, he says.

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biometrics | financial results | Precise Biometrics | stocks