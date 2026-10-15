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Prove sues KYXStart over patent infringement, alleged contract interference

Former Prove executives accused of using patented mobile identity verification technology to build competing KYC and fraud prevention products
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Prove sues KYXStart over patent infringement, alleged contract interference
 

Identity verification provider Prove has sued startup KYXStart in U.S. District Court in Delaware, alleging that former employees built a competing business using patented technology without authorization. The startup is built “on a corrupt foundation of patent infringement,” Prove claims in its complaint.

According to the court filing reviewed by Biometric Update, KYXStart was founded by two former Prove executives: Ravindra Bijlani, former senior vice president of international and global alliances, and Renata Lowenbraun, former vice president of legal, privacy and product. They subsequently recruited Michael Stearne, Prove’s former director of product management, as head of product. Stearne is a named inventor on the patents in dispute, and Prove alleges that all three had firsthand knowledge of its intellectual property.

Prove alleges that KYXStart’s Person Verification KYC software, Business Verification for KYB, Payments Verification, Telco Intelligence, Fraud Intelligence and Ongoing AML Monitoring products infringe U.S. patents 12,058,528 and 12,200,816. The patents cover technology for authenticating mobile network subscribers, verifying possession of mobile devices, and obtaining device identifiers and other parameters from communications networks.

Prove also accuses KYXStart of tortious interference with contract, alleging that the startup knowingly induced Stearne to breach his contractual obligations to Prove.

“Prove has invested significant time, resources and expertise in developing unique technology, like Prove Pre-Fill, that helps businesses verify and authenticate digital identities. We brought this action forward because we believe that KYXStart is infringing upon Prove’s patent rights, and after attempting to address our concerns before filing suit, we determined that legal action was necessary to protect our intellectual property,” Prove says in an official statement emailed to Biometric Update.

“We are confident in our position and look forward to presenting our case through the legal process. As this matter is now in litigation, we will not comment further beyond the allegations set forth in our complaint.”

Prove is seeking an injunction against KYXStart, along with damages and attorneys fees.

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