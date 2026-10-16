Public services should drive DPI investment, says ID4Africa’s Atick

Gaps in digital public infrastructure are often addressed by international development agencies with loans and support based on projections of future use. But there may be a way to make decisions at the national and even ministerial level that are more effectively targeted and cost-efficient.

“The gaps are significant but they’re not insurmountable,” ID4Africa Executive Chairman Dr. Joseph Atick tells Biometric Update. He presented the perspective that the DPI gaps can be filled based on common objectives as projects demand it during a conversation following International Identity Day 2026.

The common objective that fosters each of those connections is service delivery. This is a big part of the reason why “Fostering connections” is the theme for ID4Africa 2027, Atick says.

He compares the development of efficient DPI to Hebbian learning, which is the neurophysiological principle that “neurons that fire together, wire together.” The principle, which is seen in biological neural networks as well as silicon ones, is “incredibly fundamental” but “very simple,” Atick says.

“The connections need to happen, and what’s the connection? The connection is filling the gap in an infrastructure that needed to exist for the two organizations to participate and deliver the right service.”

In practice, service delivery tends to move away from siloed operations, Atick notes. “At the very least, you need to use identity,” but connectivity, PKI and other infrastructure arise frequently as well.

The nodes of the system – organizations that deliver services – are activated together in response to demand for a service.

Atick cautions against a “centralized thinking” in building DPI, arguing that “a model where you go out to fill the gaps and see what happens, ‘if you build it, they will come,’” risks using up available resources while leaving unanticipated gaps that frustrate service delivery.

Hebbian learning as a DPI principle

Committing to delivering public services will mean bootstrapping to fill infrastructure gaps as those services are consumed, strengthening the co-activation like in the Hebbian learning. Ecosystem development in general does not proceed upon a prescribed path, Atick notes, but in patterns of activity based on the ecosystem’s rules.

“If you’re offering services that make a difference in people’s lives, then strengthen the connections that are needed to make the services cheaper, easier, more accessible, faster and whatever else is desired,” he recommends. “To me, I would say that the discussion of starting with DPI first is putting the cart before the horse.”

The infrastructure gap is therefore bound up with the development of service delivery ecosystems, and implicitly aligned with ID4Africa’s AGM theme of fostering connections. “The connections are what leads to the development and the evolution of the infrastructure.”

Atick uses South Africa’s SASSA as an example of how processes can evolve when services are digitized, leading to digital infrastructure improvements.

“That event requires coactivation between Home Affairs and SASSA’s eligibility register, and it requires coactivation with the SARB, the South African Reserve Bank, because they have to transfer the money from their account to my account.” Even beyond that other organizations are involved, such as to provide the PKI for cryptographic signatures.

“This is a single transaction. Behind the scenes it becomes a coactivation of our or five organizations.”

If not well-connected, people find these organizations siloed when they try to interact with them. But phone calls and collaboration between those organizations to meet their service-delivery targets leads to the identification and development of the infrastructure that strengthens their connections and makes them more efficient, Atick argues.

Just as in neural networks, infrastructure is created to connect nodes, government services rely on connections between organizations, and the appropriate infrastructure is that which makes those connections efficient.

“Scaling service delivery builds infrastructure,” Atick sums up.

Rather than committing large dollar amounts to building infrastructure that will theoretically be needed as services scale, Atick recommends appointing an organization, possibly within the country’s ICT ministry, that can facilitate the interactions between service delivery bodies and nurture their infrastructure development as dictated by demand.

Atick believes Africa’s governments are now communicating this message to development agencies.

Article Topics

digital public infrastructure | Dr. Joseph Atick | ID4Africa | identity infrastructure | neural networks