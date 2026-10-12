QTSPs face end-2026 deadline for biometric attack testing under eIDAS

Qualified trust service providers (QTSPs) that verify identities remotely have until the end of 2026 to complete required biometric testing under ETSI TS 119 461, the European technical specification for identity proofing under the revised eIDAS framework. The specification addresses three areas of biometric assurance: presentation attack detection, biometric data injection attack detection and biometric matching performance.

The requirements were unpacked in an October 8 webinar hosted by Pedro Torres, founder and CEO of biometric provider Youverse, with Kévin Carta, lab director at CLR Labs, and Nuno Ponte, head of PKI and compliance at SIBS Multicert.

Carta described three biometric requirements, each tied to a separate standard. Presentation attack detection (PAD) must be evaluated by an accredited laboratory under ISO/IEC 19989-3. Biometric data injection attack detection (IAD) is assessed under CEN/TS 18099, which Carta edits. Providers must also show evidence of matching performance under ISO/IEC 19795-1.

The three address different questions: Can an attacker fool the camera? Can an attacker bypass the camera and inject manipulated data? And does the biometric matcher perform accurately enough?

ETSI develops European standards and specifications, while ISO and IEC develop international standards and CEN develops European standards. ETSI specifications can reference ISO/IEC and CEN standards for technical evaluations needed to demonstrate conformity.

Remote capture opens a second attack path

Presentation attacks such as printed photos, 3D masks and images displayed on screens have long been a focus of biometric security. Carta said liveness detection has matured to the point that state-of-the-art systems detect screens very well.

Remote identity proofing creates another attack surface because the camera sits on the user’s phone or computer, separated from the server processing the biometric data.

“The data capture system is not under the control of the biometric system manufacturer, it’s under the control of the user,” Carta said.

An attacker can use a virtual camera that the device treats as real hardware to feed manipulated or AI-generated imagery into the identity verification process. Another method is to intercept images from a genuine camera and replace them before they reach the biometric system.

That distinction matters for deepfakes. A system may detect a deepfake displayed on a screen but remain vulnerable if the same manipulated video is injected directly into the data stream. CEN/TS 18099 addresses this injection attack path.

Matching performance is the third requirement

Resistance to presentation and injection attacks does not establish that the biometric matcher itself performs accurately.

Carta identified biometric performance as the third component of the ETSI requirements, saying the specification requires evidence of performance under ISO/IEC 19795-1.

The ETSI specification goes further. It requires providers to establish false acceptance rate (FAR) and false rejection rate (FRR) performance goals based on industry best practices and systematically test biometric algorithms against updated reference datasets using ISO/IEC 19795-1.

Providers must demonstrate that FAR meets the documented performance goal, while meeting the FRR target is recommended. ETSI does not prescribe a universal numerical threshold, instead requiring performance goals to reflect industry best practices and identifying NIST’s one-to-one face recognition evaluations as an example.

PAD therefore addresses attacks presented to the sensor, IAD addresses attacks injected behind it, and performance testing addresses the accuracy of the matcher.

Assurance levels set the difficulty of testing

Carta said ETSI chose ISO/IEC 19989-3 for presentation attack detection rather than the widely used ISO/IEC 30107-3 because the latter leaves key evaluation rules to individual laboratories.

“There is no evaluation level, no definition of what the rules are for making an evaluation,” he said.

ISO/IEC 19989-3 adds an attack-rating methodology linking the attacks performed by a laboratory to the required assurance level.

eIDAS defines levels of assurance as low, substantial and high. ETSI TS 119 461 uses “baseline” and “extended,” corresponding to substantial and high, respectively, Carta said. QTSPs providing qualified certificates, electronic signatures and seals must meet the extended level.

“The higher you go in terms of levels of attacks or evaluation, the harder it is,” Carta said.

Using injection testing as an example, a lower-level evaluation might use a virtual camera or Android emulator. More advanced testing moves to rooted devices and hooking attacks. At high, testers can attempt modifications to camera drivers, web browsers or operating systems.

The objective is to test against attackers with capabilities appropriate to the required assurance level rather than simply establish that an attack-detection feature exists.

QTSPs face a build-or-buy decision

Multicert is a subsidiary of SIBS, which operates payment systems and ATM networks in Portugal. It has operated as a PKI company since 2001 and provides certificate services across the EU.

Ponte said remote proofing is more convenient than face-to-face verification, scales more effectively and creates better digital records and audit trails.

Developing the biometric technology internally was never seriously considered.

“It was out of our mind to develop a biometric system ourselves,” Ponte said.

Biometrics requires specialized expertise and constant development as threats change. Multicert instead selected a specialist provider, checked its attack-detection capabilities and certifications, and integrated the technology into its identity proofing journey.

Ponte compared the approach with hardware security modules, which QTSPs buy as specialized, evaluated components rather than develop themselves.

Multicert also used a composite approach to certification, allowing existing certification of individual components to feed into assessment of the broader workflow.

“If one of the blocks is already certified, we take this certification and include [it] on the broader scope of our workflow,” Ponte said.

That allows a QTSP to reuse existing evaluation evidence rather than reproduce all the underlying component-level testing.

Certification was only one consideration in choosing a supplier. Because attacks and countermeasures continue to evolve, Ponte said the technology requires ongoing maintenance.

“This is not the static component that we install once and leave it alone,” he said.

Labs, CABs and accreditation divide the work

The framework divides responsibility among three actors.

An evaluation laboratory performs technical biometric testing. A conformity assessment body (CAB) assesses and certifies the broader identity proofing service against ETSI TS 119 461. A national accreditation body establishes that laboratories and CABs have the competence and independence required to perform that work.

Carta cited ISO/IEC 17025 for laboratory accreditation and ISO/IEC 17065 for conformity assessment bodies.

In practice, a biometric provider can take its technology to an evaluation laboratory to demonstrate conformity with specific technical requirements, while a QTSP works with a CAB on certification of its complete identity proofing service.

Carta also pointed to the EU accreditation framework under Regulation 765/2008, which governs accreditation through national accreditation bodies in EU member states.

End-2026 deadline puts pressure on QTSPs

Carta said mandatory biometric testing under ETSI TS 119 461 needs to be completed before the end of 2026.

He also identified August 19, 2027, as another deadline associated with requirements introduced through a European Commission implementing act in the EUDI Wallet environment, including requirements around identity document testing.

Multicert began integrating remote identity proofing into its QTSP operations around 2025. The ETSI specification was available while the project was being developed, allowing the company to design around the requirements and complete its CAB certification.

“We are pretty ready for this transition period,” Ponte said.

Multicert also undergoes annual audits covering the ETSI standards applicable to it and must demonstrate active maintenance of its systems, including biometrics.

What the requirements mean for vendors and QTSPs

For biometric vendors and QTSPs, the requirements turn certification into an ongoing process rather than a one-time badge.

Carta said full testing is repeated every two years, with surveillance between evaluations. The pace of AI development makes that reassessment increasingly important.

“Every week there is a new model,” Carta said, noting that testing capabilities have changed substantially in recent years while fraudsters have access to the same advances.

Buying independently evaluated components can reduce duplicated work for QTSPs. Existing component-level evidence can feed into the broader conformity assessment instead of requiring the underlying tests to be repeated as part of every service certification.

Product updates also do not necessarily require starting again. Carta said certification is linked to “a period and to a version,” but providers can submit an impact analysis when a product changes. Testing can then focus on the affected security capabilities rather than repeating the complete evaluation.

For example, a change to a screen-attack detection algorithm could trigger targeted screen testing. Periodic full reevaluation would still apply.

The model makes the supplier’s ability to maintain its technology and certification evidence part of the QTSP’s purchasing decision. Carta advised QTSPs to agree with their CAB how existing component evidence and subsequent updates will be treated.

Greater harmonization should also make evaluations more consistent across laboratories. Carta said ETSI, ISO and ENISA are working toward defined minimum attack sets for different evaluation levels, reducing differences in how individual laboratories interpret the same level of assurance.

For vendors, certification therefore becomes part of the product lifecycle. For QTSPs, buying evaluated components can save time and reduce duplicated testing, but requires suppliers capable of keeping those components current as threats evolve.

The model is one of continuous biometric assurance: reusable evidence for evaluated components, targeted testing when products change, periodic full reevaluation and more consistent testing across accredited laboratories.

Article Topics

biometric matching | CLR Labs | eIDAS | ETSI TS 119 461 | injection attack detection | presentation attack detection | Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) | remote identity proofing | Youverse