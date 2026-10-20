FB pixel

RaonSecure extends digital identity technology to robots and AI systems

South Korean research project aims to verify machine identities, permissions and delegated authority as physical AI moves into industrial environments
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
RaonSecure extends digital identity technology to robots and AI systems
 

It’s a brave new world that has robots in it and these machines will need to be verified. South Korean cybersecurity company RaonSecure is working on just that, extending its decentralized identity technology to robots and autonomous AI systems through a government-backed project to secure physical AI applications.

The company has been selected to lead research into multi-layer security technologies for collaborative intelligent systems, addressing risks across AI models, data, communications networks, devices and operating environments.

As AI systems move beyond software applications into robots, industrial systems and autonomous machines, organizations are increasingly seeking ways to verify which machines and AI agents are authorized to perform specific actions.

RaonSecure plans to build on its decentralized identity (DID) technology, which is currently used in South Korea’s national mobile identification framework, and extend it to physical AI systems. The proposed framework would manage identities, permissions, delegated authority and activity records for autonomous systems and robots.

“Success in the physical AI era will depend not on how capable AI systems are, but on how trustworthy they are,” says RaonSecure CEO Lee Jung-ah (via The Elec). “We will use authentication technology to establish security standards that allow industries to confidently entrust operations to AI and machines.”

Robots operating in industrial environments would be able to verify their identities and permissions in real time before carrying out tasks, under the model in development. Commands that exceed authorized permissions could be blocked automatically, helping to reduce the risk of cyberattacks, system malfunctions or unauthorized actions resulting in physical accidents.

As enterprises deploy autonomous robots, AI agents and machine-to-machine systems at larger scale, security specialists have highlighted the need for digital identity frameworks that can authenticate non-human entities in much the same way employees are authenticated today.

The question of machine identity is also attracting government attention elsewhere. China has outlined plans to assign unique identification codes to AI-equipped humanoid robots, although RaonSecure’s project goes further in proposing controls over permissions and machine activity.

Supported by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency, the project includes SSenStone, Tilon, Desilo, ITStation, Sogang University and Jeonbuk National University. RaonSecure plans to test applications in smart factories and autonomous manufacturing before exploring logistics, healthcare and defence.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Biometrics bridge human authorization and AI agent activity

AI agents are in the spotlight at Authenticate U.S. and Money20/20 2026, with a new fingerprint biometric card from Token…

 

Facephi launches continuous identity intelligence platform to combat fraud

Successful identity verification does not guarantee that subsequent account activity is legitimate, particularly as account takeovers and fraud involving genuine…

 

Clearview AI spars with UK ICO over facial recognition as monitoring

The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is mistaken in characterizing the facial recognition supplied by Clearview AI as a tool…

 

AI may be creating new fraudsters, not just enabling existing ones: Socure

Generative AI may be expanding the population of people willing to commit fraud, rather than simply giving established criminals more…

 

Authentication friction disrupts frontline work, drives security workarounds

Authentication difficulties are disrupting frontline operations and encouraging employees to work around security controls, according to a survey of 700…

 

Amadeus confirmed as supplier for UK contactless biometric border gates

Amadeus has been revealed as the supplier for biometric gates that will allow travellers returning to the UK to clear…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events