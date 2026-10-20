RaonSecure extends digital identity technology to robots and AI systems

It’s a brave new world that has robots in it and these machines will need to be verified. South Korean cybersecurity company RaonSecure is working on just that, extending its decentralized identity technology to robots and autonomous AI systems through a government-backed project to secure physical AI applications.

The company has been selected to lead research into multi-layer security technologies for collaborative intelligent systems, addressing risks across AI models, data, communications networks, devices and operating environments.

As AI systems move beyond software applications into robots, industrial systems and autonomous machines, organizations are increasingly seeking ways to verify which machines and AI agents are authorized to perform specific actions.

RaonSecure plans to build on its decentralized identity (DID) technology, which is currently used in South Korea’s national mobile identification framework, and extend it to physical AI systems. The proposed framework would manage identities, permissions, delegated authority and activity records for autonomous systems and robots.

“Success in the physical AI era will depend not on how capable AI systems are, but on how trustworthy they are,” says RaonSecure CEO Lee Jung-ah (via The Elec). “We will use authentication technology to establish security standards that allow industries to confidently entrust operations to AI and machines.”

Robots operating in industrial environments would be able to verify their identities and permissions in real time before carrying out tasks, under the model in development. Commands that exceed authorized permissions could be blocked automatically, helping to reduce the risk of cyberattacks, system malfunctions or unauthorized actions resulting in physical accidents.

As enterprises deploy autonomous robots, AI agents and machine-to-machine systems at larger scale, security specialists have highlighted the need for digital identity frameworks that can authenticate non-human entities in much the same way employees are authenticated today.

The question of machine identity is also attracting government attention elsewhere. China has outlined plans to assign unique identification codes to AI-equipped humanoid robots, although RaonSecure’s project goes further in proposing controls over permissions and machine activity.

Supported by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency, the project includes SSenStone, Tilon, Desilo, ITStation, Sogang University and Jeonbuk National University. RaonSecure plans to test applications in smart factories and autonomous manufacturing before exploring logistics, healthcare and defence.

Article Topics

AI agents | decentralized identifiers (DIDs) | digital identity | non-human identities | Raonsecure | robots | South Korea