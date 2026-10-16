FB pixel

Rego Guardian offers plug-in SaaS online safety architecture with parental controls

Product deploys AI to monitor for contextual threats in response to online safety demand
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
Rego Guardian offers plug-in SaaS online safety architecture with parental controls
 

An announcement from Rego Payment Architectures introduces its Rego Guardian Global Solution SaaS Licensing Initiative, a “proprietary digital trust and child-safety infrastructure designed for integration with existing technology platforms through application programming interfaces (APIs).”

The product responds to increasing demand for child safety online with a hybrid model, combining verified age and parental authority for age credentials with real-time portable permissions and “contextual AI technology designed to recognize potentially harmful patterns of behavior over time.”

An API-based SaaS licensing model means platforms can easily incorporate child-safety and parental-authorization capabilities without developing complex verification infrastructure.

“The global digital economy needs a foundation of trust that keeps pace with technological innovation”, says Peter Pelullo, CEO of Rego Payment Architectures. “Rego Guardian represents our SaaS integrated solution designed to protect children, empower parents, and give technology companies the API they have been asking for to innovate responsibly.”

Mobile gaming market to be staging ground for expansion

With an initial focus on child online safety, Rego is first targeting the global mobile gaming industry, which has been implicated in the rising concern over grooming and sexual exploitation of children online. But the company has plans to pursue industry-specific licensing opportunities across digital markets like social media, healthcare, edtech and government.

“Children are growing up in a digital world that is evolving faster than the safeguards designed to protect them,” says Dr. Lisa Strohman, head of product for Rego Guardian. “Rego Guardian is designed to verify parental authority, recognize emerging threats, and provide meaningful safeguards while preserving children’s privacy.”

“We are putting parents back in control and giving artificial intelligence the guardrails our children deserve – and that the technology industry increasingly needs.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Public services should drive DPI investment, says ID4Africa’s Atick

Gaps in digital public infrastructure are often addressed by international development agencies with loans and support based on projections of…

 

BSI launches AI assurance schemes spanning biometrics, LLMs and risk management

The British Standards Institution (BSI) has launched three AI assessment schemes covering high-risk biometric systems, large language models and product-level…

 

Germany approves digital ID law with biometrics opt-out for EUDI Wallet

Germany has moved a step closer to launching its version of the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, approving legislation Thursday…

 

FinCEN digital credential guidance leaves banks responsible for identity assurance

An article from Anderson Insights highlights an important distinction in digital identity: a digital credential is not simply an image…

 

ROC joins AVPA as it expands facial age estimation business

ROC has become a member of the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) as it expands its commercial facial age estimation…

 

Ghana engages over 10 African countries on digital payments interoperability

Ghana is in talks with more than 10 African countries about connecting digital payment systems, building on cross-border interoperability pilots…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events