Rego Guardian offers plug-in SaaS online safety architecture with parental controls

An announcement from Rego Payment Architectures introduces its Rego Guardian Global Solution SaaS Licensing Initiative, a “proprietary digital trust and child-safety infrastructure designed for integration with existing technology platforms through application programming interfaces (APIs).”

The product responds to increasing demand for child safety online with a hybrid model, combining verified age and parental authority for age credentials with real-time portable permissions and “contextual AI technology designed to recognize potentially harmful patterns of behavior over time.”

An API-based SaaS licensing model means platforms can easily incorporate child-safety and parental-authorization capabilities without developing complex verification infrastructure.

“The global digital economy needs a foundation of trust that keeps pace with technological innovation”, says Peter Pelullo, CEO of Rego Payment Architectures. “Rego Guardian represents our SaaS integrated solution designed to protect children, empower parents, and give technology companies the API they have been asking for to innovate responsibly.”

Mobile gaming market to be staging ground for expansion

With an initial focus on child online safety, Rego is first targeting the global mobile gaming industry, which has been implicated in the rising concern over grooming and sexual exploitation of children online. But the company has plans to pursue industry-specific licensing opportunities across digital markets like social media, healthcare, edtech and government.

“Children are growing up in a digital world that is evolving faster than the safeguards designed to protect them,” says Dr. Lisa Strohman, head of product for Rego Guardian. “Rego Guardian is designed to verify parental authority, recognize emerging threats, and provide meaningful safeguards while preserving children’s privacy.”

“We are putting parents back in control and giving artificial intelligence the guardrails our children deserve – and that the technology industry increasingly needs.”

Article Topics

age verification | gaming | Rego Payment Architectures | reusable digital ID | SaaS