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Regula, Bernini add step-up identity checks to AI customer workflows

Document and face biometrics can be triggered as customers move from onboarding to higher-risk actions with AI agents
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Regula, Bernini add step-up identity checks to AI customer workflows
 

Latin American AI technology provider Bernini.ai is adding Regula’s document and face biometric verification to its platform for AI agents.

Bernini targets banks, insurers, telecommunications providers, and retailers, with customer service and transaction workflows handled by specialized AI agents.

“AI agents are becoming a new channel through which customers open accounts, access information, and request transactions,” says Henry Patishman, executive vice president of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula.

The platform, DAFNE, can request an identity check when a customer opens an account, seeks access to an existing one, or initiates a higher-risk action.

Regula Face SDK compares the portrait from the document with a live facial image and performs a liveness check to determine if a real person is present.

Regula returns the verification result, and DAFNE applies the organization’s rules to determine if and how the interaction should continue.

“Together, we are bringing identity verification into AI-powered customer service across the customer lifecycle,” Patishman adds.

Bernini says DAFNE supports customer interactions through web chat, WhatsApp, voice calls and SMS. Regula says its verification can be invoked within web and mobile workflows when a higher level of identity assurance is required.

The Regula integration does not authenticate the AI agent, define what the agent is permitted to do, or prove that the customer authorized every subsequent action.

This reflects the delegated identity model, which treats the person, agent, authority, and resulting transaction as connected but separate components.

The partnership continues Regula’s effort to use verified identity information beyond initial onboarding.

Its recent integration with Width connects document and biometric results to ongoing AML, transaction monitoring, and investigative workflows. The Bernini partnership applies the same principle to AI-led customer interactions, allowing identity to be reconfirmed when the risk of an action changes.

Regula has also examined the changing role of documents, biometrics, devices, and sessions in its research on identity verification in the age of AI agents.

The integration illustrates an emerging separation in agentic identity systems: verifying the person is one layer, while authenticating the agent, defining its authority and approving the resulting action are others.

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