Reno PD liability in facial recognition arrest lawsuit comes down to training

A lawsuit alleging that facial recognition was improperly used in the arrest of an individual in Reno, Nevada has led to claims of a pattern of inadequate training, overreliance on technology owned and operated by the private sector and a lack of transparency.

Attorneys for Jason Killinger have filed a motion for partial summary judgement that the city of Reno is liable for wrongful arrest with U.S. District Court Judge Miranda Du. Newly filed evidence makes a jury trial unnecessary, they say.

Court records show a Reno detective was ordered not to write a report on her conclusion that a fellow officer’s arrest of Killinger was wrongful, according to one in an excellent series of articles by This is Reno on the incident.

Further, a sworn declaration filed by a former security officer at the Peppermill Casino says up to half of the facial recognition alerts sent to staff during his shifts were false positives, This is Reno reports. The casino’s security director testified in court that the system’s false positive rate was around 10 percent. The security guard says it was closer to 50 percent, sufficient to cause regular joking amongst employees.

He relates an incident in which a casual manual review revealed that a match flagged with 99.7 percent or higher confidence was a false positive. The former security officer also described minimal training on the technology, with frequent policy changes and no discussion of the Killinger case.

What he did receive, he says, are up to a dozen false positives a day with 100 percent similarity scores, sometimes with no physical resemblance, reports Casino.org. Security guards at the casino were under constant pressure to make arrests based on alerts, according to the testimony.

The casino has already settled a lawsuit with Killinger.

Review but no report

Killinger’s representatives have also retained a policing expert, who argues in a report that even if he was correctly confirmed as an individual with a trespass notice from the casino, the arrest would still have violated Nevada law.

The arrest was forwarded to the city prosecutor’s office, but an attorney there referred the case to the Reno detective after being unable to confirm Killinger was the person Peppermill Casino’s facial recognition had matched him with.

Detective Monique Sheahan viewed bodycam footage of the person who had been issued the trespass notice and observed that he and Killinger are different people. She did not find evidence of a criminal conspiracy involving an employee at the Nevada DMV which the arresting officer had mooted as a possibility for why he possessed a Real ID driver’s license identifying him as a different person than the one he was suspected of being.

Similarity scores are a unit in facial recognition 101

An amicus curiae (friends of the court) brief from the ACLU and the Innocence Project makes multiple contentious or questionable claims.

They argue because facial recognition algorithms differ from each other, they may return “very different measures of similarity.” Results from assessments like NIST’s FRTE and production deployments at airports around the world indicate that algorithms only return vastly different results from the best-performing algorithms if they are relatively inaccurate.

But the groups are uncontroversially correct that no matter how accurate face biometrics algorithms are, they are probabilistic, rather than deterministic, and therefore do not qualify as stand-alone evidence. The similarity scores represent a degree of apparent sameness, the brief notes, not a probability of identification as such.

The ACLU and Innocence Project also point out that human review adds further risk of error, and that “the necessary corroboration was wholly absent here.”

The lack of training that makes these points clear to police officers, they say, makes the city liable.

Article Topics

ACLU | biometric matching | biometrics | facial recognition | law enforcement | lawsuits | Nevada