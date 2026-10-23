FB pixel

Researchers find image restoration can retain biometric recognition value

GAN framework poses possible answer to problem of facial recognition on occluded subjects
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Researchers find image restoration can retain biometric recognition value
 

It is widely thought that facial recognition can only work on subjects where some minimal amount of the face is visible. NIST evaluations show that a face that is largely occluded still cannot be identified. The rest of the face could be imagined, or even restored with a computer, but doing so could impair the recognition process rather than help it by introducing new or inconsistent features.

Three researchers from Guangdong Polytechnic Institute in China explicitly embedded “identity-preserving constraints” into a GAN framework to improve the recognition rate of restored facial images. Specifically, the researchers describe the use of a Multi-scale Dense Connection Attention-Guided Generative Adversarial Network in their paper, “Application of GAN-based facial reconstruction and recognition system based on dense connection modules.”

The researchers developed a facial image processing framework based on MS-CNN. The partial or occluded face image is fed into a convolutional network, and resolution improved with upsampling. Then it is fed into parallel 3 by 3 and 5 by 5 convolutional kernels, which carry out “Multi-Scale Feature Extraction.” The features are fused through 1 by 1 convolution, and eventually a restored high-resolution facial image is produced.

Human evaluators found the reconstructions realistic, and an independent discriminator gave them a realism confidence score of 0.94.

Perceptual loss below 70 percent occlusion was 0.42, with a recall rate of 70.2 percent, and structural consistency error rate was 0.06. With these conditions, facial recognition accuracy in noisy environments was 71.3 percent.

The system is complex and computationally expensive, requires specific high-quality data and its generalization is limited, the researchers admit. Despite this, their MS-CNN “significantly enhances the visual quality and identity preservation capability of facial restoration.”

The researchers believe the advancement could have significant impacts in biometric security surveillance, forensic identification and identity authentication applications.

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