Rhuna, Alcatraz AI test facial biometric entry at UNTOLD festival

Rhuna and Alcatraz AI have tested facial biometric ticketing at Romania’s UNTOLD 2026 music festival. The biometric system allowed thousands of participating attendees to enter and re-enter through a VIP entrance without showing a ticket.

Developed with venture studio CNKT Labs, the pilot took place at the four-day event in Cluj-Napoca, which drew more than 500,000 attendees. CNKT Labs helped integrate the ticketing software with the biometric hardware used at the festival entrance.

The pilot combined Rhuna’s platform for ticketing, payments, and access management with Alcatraz AI’s Rock facial authentication readers.

Attendees who opted in to facial entry were enrolled in a system that converts facial information into encrypted biometric templates. According to Alcatraz, its Rock readers compare a live biometric facial capture against an enrolled reference at the gate.

The readers also provide real-time tailgating detection, alerting security personnel when someone attempts to follow an authenticated attendee through the entrance.

“UNTOLD demonstrated that even at the scale and pace of a major festival, facial authentication can deliver fast, effortless access without compromising individual personal privacy,” says Vince Gaydarzhiev, founder and president of Alcatraz.

The facial authentication was optional, with attendees choosing the biometric entry method when purchasing tickets.

According to Alcatraz’s Rock privacy policy, original facial images are deleted after being converted into encrypted biometric templates called Facial Signatures. These templates remain biometric data and are stored on Rock devices or, depending on the configuration, within the operator’s access control infrastructure.

The organization deploying the system is responsible for setting retention periods and managing deletion requests. The companies say the technology is designed to comply with GDPR and other privacy laws.

Facial biometrics are already being used at other sporting and entertainment venues, including Wicket’s opt-in facial authentication for VIP entry at Calgary Flames games and TruCrowd’s facial check-in system at Czech On-line Expo.

Rhuna plans to expand its event technology platform into the U.S. market, and Alcatraz AI is looking to extend its biometric access systems to more festivals and live entertainment venues.

The companies intend to release detailed performance data as testing continues, with further announcements expected in the coming months.

Article Topics

Alcatraz AI | biometric authentication | biometric ticketing | biometrics | facial authentication