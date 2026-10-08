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ROC expands into developer market with debut of facial age estimation SaaS

| Chris Burt
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
ROC expands into developer market with debut of facial age estimation SaaS
 

Colorado-based ROC has taken the first step toward establishing a new revenue base by delivering its Vision AI platform to developers with an API for the fast-growing U.S. age assurance market.

The announcement of the new self-service Age Estimation API from ROC makes clear it will be followed by more Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products from the company’s portfolio of face biometrics and other Vision AI capabilities.

ROC’s participation in NIST’s facial age estimation evaluation has steadily ramped up, from its 2023 debut to submitting two algorithms in the same year for the first time in 2026.

The latest entry from ROC to the NIST FATE Age Estimation & Verification in August scored among the global accuracy leaders, most of whom are based in Europe. ROC was particularly strong in estimating people aged 16 to 20, ranked first at the time in Mean Absolute Error (MAE) with the Visa, Application and Mugshot datasets for people from 18 to 30 years old, and in MAE for the Child Online Safety dataset of 13 to 16 year-olds.

ROC’s new API allows organizations to use the company’s biometric age estimation with their own thresholds, access rules, safeguards and fallbacks.

The company notes social networks, community platforms, age-gated content and services, gaming, digital onboarding, and age-restricted commerce as target markets for its facial age estimation.

“This foundational SaaS offering is a material advancement in our product set and the start of a broader strategy that creates a compelling new revenue stream in our commercial business,” says ROC CEO B. Scott Swann. “Over time, we anticipate launching additional SaaS and API offerings to developers and integration partners, including face analytics and biometrics.”

Swann discussed ROC’s growth strategy with the Biometric Update Podcast in April, on the heels of the company’s IPO on the Nasdaq.

The U.S. age assurance market has yet to fully take off, but its commercial potential as one of the top global markets for pornography is enormous. The “2026 Age Assurance & Digital Age Credentials Market Report” from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence forecasts the global age assurance market will surpass 6.5 billion checks this year and continue rising past 9.8 billion checks by 2028.

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