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ROC joins AVPA as it expands facial age estimation business

Membership connects ROC with age assurance standards discussions as it builds on NIST-tested facial age estimation technology
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
ROC joins AVPA as it expands facial age estimation business
 

ROC has become a member of the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) as it expands its commercial facial age estimation business.

AVPA is a trade body representing more than 35 organizations providing age verification, age estimation, age inference, and supporting services.

Membership gives ROC a role in the association’s discussions with standards bodies, policymakers, and regulators.

“The AVPA provides an important forum for ROC to engage with industry leaders, policymakers, and regulators as the market evolves,” says Blake Moore, chief operating officer for ROC.

ROC’s Age Estimation API allows developers to submit a biometric facial image and receive an estimated age for use in their own access rules and safeguards.

Businesses can use the estimated age to grant access, apply age-appropriate restrictions or direct users to a stronger verification method.

ROC says biometric images are processed in real time and discarded without human review. The company does not retain the submitted image or create a biometric template.

Self-service access is currently limited to eligible U.S.-based businesses, although AVPA operates internationally.

ROC cites results from NIST’s Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) for Age Estimation and Verification, where it ranked first on selected mean absolute error measures, including tests involving people aged 13- to 16-year-olds and adults aged 18 to 30.

“We first noticed ROC through strong performance in NIST evaluations of their facial age estimation technology, which is an important, inclusive, and convenient option in the rapidly expanding and innovative sector we represent,” says Iain Corby, executive director of AVPA.

The association encourages independent certification against age assurance standards, including ISO/IEC 27566-1 and IEEE 2089.1. Standards work is also moving toward interoperability. The proposed ISO/IEC 27566-4 would define how independent systems exchange age assurance results.

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