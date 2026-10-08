ROC looks beyond biometrics with unified Vision AI strategy

ROC is trying to move beyond the biometric technology that made its name, putting identity, video analytics and digital evidence on a common foundation it calls its Unified Vision AI Platform. Behind that strategy is an approach to the market, but also a belief that digital identity and physical security are converging.

“ROC was at one time thought of as a face recognition SDK company. Then we kind of got labeled as a biometric company. But now we’re a little bit broader than all that,” ROC CEO Scott Swann says in an interview with Biometric Update.

Its portfolio now extends across biometric identification and enrollment, physical access control, video analytics and digital evidence. ROC’s thesis is that technologies traditionally purchased and operated separately increasingly belong together.

DOJ contract as a proof point

Swann points to the DOJ award as evidence of ROC’s expansion. The eight-year contract, awarded September 28 and worth up to $64.3 million, supports the department’s Digital Evidence Review Platform, which handles evidence for federal prosecutions. It has a base year of roughly $7 million and seven option years.

Swann says ROC will help the DOJ ingest, store, preserve, protect and share digital evidence and apply analytics to support investigations. ROC’s technology will operate within DOJ’s Microsoft Azure environment.

“From a strategy perspective, I think we were fortunate enough to win a contract that several of the larger corporations would have loved to have secured.”

He attributes part of ROC’s ability to compete for the work to personnel recruited from the FBI team that built the agency’s digital evidence platform, along with expertise added through ROC’s acquisition of digital forensics specialist Zuccaro Technical Consulting (ZTC).

What ‘Unified Vision AI’ means

ROC’s Unified Vision AI strategy is built around offering technology at several levels rather than requiring customers to buy the entire stack.

The company continues to offer SDK components. Above those sits an enterprise foundation providing reliability, redundancy and resilience for larger deployments, followed by finished applications for areas including video analytics, national security screening, law enforcement and digital evidence.

The common foundation is what Swann believes turns those products into a platform.

“This data is so much more powerful when it all can come together.”

That architecture could also change how customers buy technology. Rather than running separate procurements for multiple capabilities, Swann argues that agencies could eventually satisfy several requirements through a common platform.

“The purpose of our unified Vision AI platform is to try to help agencies see that there could be a different way to procure these products.”

ROC still has to fit into existing procurement structures, giving it what Swann calls a “land and expand” model: win with one capability and then demonstrate what else the platform can provide.

Customer requirements also vary. Complex defense systems may need individual components that can be integrated into larger architectures, while others want a turnkey system.

“They just really want a turnkey solution. They want to be able to get everything at one time,” Swann says.

The expansion raises an obvious question: if ROC is no longer simply a facial recognition or biometric company, what kind of company is it?

Swann says he is frequently asked to identify a comparable company and struggles to do so.

ROC faces one group of competitors in biometrics, another in video analytics and another in digital evidence.

“We’re competing against billion-dollar companies in each one of these markets, but we’re the only company that’s really bringing it all together.”

The physical and digital boundary starts to disappear

That strategy rests on ROC’s argument that the traditional boundary between digital identity and physical security is becoming less relevant.

Swann offers the example of an employee terminated after a serious incident who subsequently attempts to regain access to a facility. Identity, employment status and physical access are no longer separate security problems.

“That’s a pretty good example where the logical and physical are starting to intersect.”

He describes security as pushing the perimeter outward in both directions.

“You can push the perimeter back both ways. There’s logical ways to push the perimeter back and there’s also physical ways to push the perimeter back.”

Technology is only part of the shift. Swann argues that ROC’s differentiator is combining newer AI capabilities with domain knowledge from employees who have spent years working in government and mission environments.

“As you do some consolidation of taking advantage of the latest and greatest technologies with extensive domain knowledge, you get something special.”

The case for ‘sovereign biometrics’

One of Swann’s strongest positions concerns U.S. dependence on foreign biometric technology.

“If you look at the way that we screen people in this country … we’re almost 100 percent powered by foreign artificial intelligence.”

He points to systems used across the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, DMVs and criminal justice agencies, and estimates that about 80 percent of that goes to European suppliers.

His argument is that countries are increasingly treating domestic control of critical AI as a national-security issue and that the U.S. will eventually have to confront similar questions around biometric infrastructure.

Swann also raises the possibility of what he calls “poison AI”: deliberately engineered behavior hidden inside an AI model.

He uses an autonomous vehicle as an analogy. A malicious model could be trained to stop normally at a stop sign but behave differently when a particular trigger appears. The same principle, he argues, could theoretically be applied to facial recognition.

“I can train a face recognition system to do something different for everybody in this room. I own the AI.”

For Swann, that makes supply-chain control increasingly important.

“Supply chain and sovereignty are going to increasingly need to be things that we think about, especially for these national security related systems.”

Swann says sovereignty is beginning to influence government purchasing, but being a domestic supplier is not enough to win contracts.

“ROC can’t win in this space by just being American,” Swann says. “We have to be the best in the world or within the best in the world to be able to sell the solutions.”

That is why, he says, ROC has emphasized independent NIST evaluations. The company wants to compete on accuracy and computational efficiency as well as domestic development, with lower compute requirements potentially reducing deployment costs.

An insider’s critique

Swann is criticizing a market he helped shape. He spent 18 years at the FBI, where he worked on the Next Generation Identification system, and later ran Idemia National Security Solutions, the U.S. arm of France-based Idemia, before joining ROC as CEO.

He traces some of today’s procurement patterns to the rush to close capability gaps following the September 11 attacks.

“A lot of this dependency I’ve helped build in,” Swann says.

More than two decades later, he argues that repeated sole sourcing should give way to greater competition.

“We need to make sure that we’re operating in a world where there’s competitive procurement to help solve this problem.”

Swann also argues that moving engineering and research offshore can make large biometric companies slower to respond to new government requirements. ROC, by contrast, keeps its engineering in the U.S.

“Everything’s here domestically. You’re typically talking to the builders of those technologies when you’re talking to the company here.”

The same philosophy extends to data. ROC generally deploys its technology on premises or in the customer’s cloud rather than becoming the custodian.

“It’s their data, they own it.”

ROC’s bet is that identity, video intelligence and digital evidence will increasingly converge technically and, eventually, commercially. For now, as Swann acknowledges, the company still has to win those opportunities within procurement structures largely built around buying them separately.

Article Topics

biometrics | facial recognition | government purchasing | identity intelligence | ROC | tech sovereignty | vision AI